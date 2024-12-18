Supermarket News
Kroger to open 2 new mega Marketplace stores in Dallas-Fort Worth
Supermarket giant The Kroger Co. is planning to open two new stores in Dallas-Fort Worth. According to a release, the stores will both be their big-sized Marketplace format and will be located in Little Elm and the Sendera Ranch community of Fort Worth — addresses and other details still to come. Both projects are anticipated to break ground in 2025.
“As North Texas continues to grow, so will Kroger to meet the needs of the community with access to fresh and affordable groceries and essential items,” says Kroger’s Dallas Division president Keith Shoemaker in a statement. “These new stores will provide what the community has come to expect from Kroger – full shelves, where everything is fresh and our people are friendly.”
The openings represent some good news for Kroger, after the company's long-planned-for merger with Albertsons was rejected by a judge on December 10.
Kroger Marketplace format stores are multi-department stores offering full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise including outdoor living products, electronics, home goods, apparel, and toys.
Marketplace stores typically range in size from 100,000 to 130,000 square feet. Kroger currently operates 104 stores in North Texas and East Texas and more than 200 stores total throughout Texas.
In January 2025, Kroger will open its replacement store in Plano at the southwest corner of the Sam Rayburn Tollway and Coit Road and will open a second new Marketplace store in Fort Worth at the northeast corner of East Bonds Ranch Road and State Highway 287 later in the year.
The grocer recently celebrated the opening of its newest Marketplace store in Melissa in October — the first Kroger in Melissa.
In 2022, Kroger opened a Fulfillment Center in South Dallas to focus solely on the growing demand for grocery delivery service. With a spoke facility constructed in Oklahoma City, the company has added the capability to serve an ever-increasing digital audience and more remote communities without the need for brick-and-mortar stores.
