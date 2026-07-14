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Kroger breaks ground and reveals opening date for new store in Princeton
A huge new Kroger supermarket is one step closer in the thriving Dallas suburb of Princeton. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Marketplace-format store will take place at 1 pm Wednesday, July 15.
The festivities will include remarks from Princeton mayor Eugene Escobar, Jr. and Kroger Dallas Division president Rudy DiPietro, a release says.
The new store, located at the Princeton Town Center development - a 66-acre retail complex on the northwest corner of Beauchamp Boulevard and US Highway 380 - is scheduled to open in late 2027, a spokesperson reveals to CultureMap.
Princeton is the third of three new Kroger Marketplace stores to break ground this year, following locations in McKinney and Fate. The third site had been kept under wraps, and now we know it is Princeton.
Princeton, located in booming Collin County north of Dallas, recently has been the country’s fastest-growing city.
“Kroger is working hard to keep pace with North Texas’ explosive population growth, ensuring communities have access to fresh, affordable groceries and essential items,” DiPietro said in a statement when new DFW stores were announced in December. “As new communities continue to emerge, these new stores will provide what the community has come to expect from Kroger – full shelves, where everything is fresh and our people are friendly.”
Going head-to-head with fast-growing H-E-B, Kroger has additional new Kroger Marketplace stores in Anna and the Sendera Ranch community of North Fort Worth. A new Kroger Marketplace in Little Elm will open to the public on July 31, 2026.
Kroger Marketplace-format stores are multi-department stores offering full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise including outdoor living products, electronics, home goods, toys, and more. Marketplace stores typically range in size from 99,000 to 130,000 square feet.
Kroger operates more than 100 stores in North Texas and East Texas and more than 200 stores total throughout Texas.
“Kroger is working hard to keep pace with North Texas’ explosive population growth, ensuring communities have access to fresh, affordable groceries and essential items,” DiPietro said in a statement in December. “As new communities continue to emerge, these new stores will provide what the community has come to expect from Kroger – full shelves, where everything is fresh and our people are friendly.”
Going head-to-head with fast-growing H-E-B, Kroger has been on an opening spree: In October 2025, the company opened its newest Kroger Marketplace store in the Bonds Ranch area of Fort Worth.
Three additional new Kroger Marketplace stores, in Little Elm, Anna, and the Sendera Ranch community of North Fort Worth, are currently under construction and expected to open in 2026 and early 2027.
Kroger Marketplace-format stores are multi-department stores offering full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise including outdoor living products, electronics, home goods, toys, and more. Marketplace stores typically range in size from 99,000 to 130,000 square feet.