Attention, Kroger shoppers
Kroger breaks ground on Marketplace store in bustling Dallas suburb
A cool new Kroger supermarket is on the way to the fast-growing Kaufman County of Crandall. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Marketplace-format store will take place at 11 am Friday, September 25.
The fanfare will include remarks from Crandall mayor David Lindsey and Kroger Texas Division president Rudy DiPietro, a release says.
The new store, located near the intersection of FM 471 and Sunshine Boulevard, is scheduled to open in late 2027, a spokesperson reveals to CultureMap.
Crandall is the fourth new Kroger Marketplace store to begin construction in 2026, following groundbreakings in McKinney, Fate and Princeton earlier this year. It also marks the sixth Kroger Marketplace store currently under construction in North Texas, joining new store locations in Anna, Fate, McKinney, Princeton, and the Sendera Ranch community of North Fort Worth.
Crandall is located in booming Kaufman County southeast of Dallas, one of the fastest-growing areas of North Texas. Nearby Forney’s 75126 ZIP code claimed the No. 6 ranking as the hottest U.S. housing market in 2024 for the second year in a row.
“As North Texas continues to grow and thrive, we’re proud to break ground on a new Kroger Marketplace store in Crandall that will bring even greater access to fresh, affordable groceries and everyday essentials. This new site represents more than just a store —it’s a commitment to convenience, community and connection,” DiPietro says. “Kroger is more than a grocery store — we’re a community partner. As an employer, retailer, healthcare provider, and more, we’re committed to making a positive impact in the City of Crandall and surrounding communities.”
Kroger is going head-to-head with fast-growing H-E-B, which opened a location in Forney in February.
Kroger Marketplace-format stores are multi-department stores offering full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise including outdoor living products, electronics, home goods, toys, and more. Marketplace stores typically range in size from 99,000 to 130,000 square feet.
Kroger operates more than 100 stores in North Texas and East Texas and more than 200 stores total throughout Texas.