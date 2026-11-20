Let's go Kroger-ing
Kroger debuts new $40 million Marketplace store in booming Anna
Just in time for Thanksgiving-dinner grocery shopping, Kroger has opened its newest North Texas Marketplace store in the bustling Collin County town of Anna.
The 123,000-square-foot mega-store opened Friday, November 20, at 1392 N. Central Expy., in Anna, about 45 miles north of downtown Dallas. According to a release, the nearly $40 million store sits on 13 acres and created about 200 jobs.
It will serve Anna and surrounding communities including Van Alstyne, Westminster, and Weston. Together, they make up one of the fastest-growing areas of the country.
"North Texas continues to welcome new families and businesses at an extraordinary pace, and we are proud to invest in that growth with our newest Kroger Marketplace," said Rudy DiPietro, president of Kroger's Texas Division, in a statement. "This store is designed to serve the needs of a rapidly expanding community with fresh food, great value, convenient services, and the exceptional shopping experience our customers expect. We look forward to being a trusted neighbor in Anna for generations to come."
The new store offers Kroger's full lineup of grocery departments, including produce, floral, meat and seafood, and pharmacy. Shoppers also will find expanded general merchandise such as home goods and toys; and some specialty like a fresh-cut fruit kiosk and a Murray's Cheese counter with gourmet fromage.
It's 2026, so we've gotta have grocery pickup. Indeed, the store includes a dedicated Pickup area where customers can order groceries online and have them loaded directly into their cars.
And, lucky for Anna, there's a Fuel Center with 14 fueling positions and a grab-and-go kiosk for snacks and beverages.
To celebrate the opening, Kroger is offering giveaways and discounts, including 30 cents off per gallon at the new fuel center for Kroger Rewards members during the November 20-22 weekend.
The Anna location is the second new Kroger Marketplace to open in North Texas this year, following the July debut of the Little Elm store. It is Kroger's 209th store in Texas. Five more North Texas locations are under construction, in Crandall, Fate, McKinney, Princeton, and the Sendera Ranch community of north Fort Worth.