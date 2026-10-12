Vacation vibes
New beverage shop does drive-thru drinks with tiki-bar vibe in The Colony
A new drive-thru beverage shop is bringing tropical-inspired drinks, matcha, nitro cold brew, and house-baked treats to The Colony. Called Sunfly, the shop will debut Friday, October 16 at 4740 S. Colony Blvd.
According to a release, it's the first location for the concept from hospitality operators Matt Bailey and John Brennan, who aim to bring the creativity of a cocktail bar to a quick-stop beverage business.
“Sunfly grew out of our passion for creating great drinks,” Bailey says in the release. “John Brennan, my business partner, and I wanted to bring the creativity and quality of our full-service restaurants to a fast, approachable, yet elevated drive-thru experience.”
The menu features several colorful drink categories, including Nitro Lemonades in flavors such as Strawberry Basil and Blueberry Coconut. Matcha Clouds pair matcha with fruit cold foam in combinations such as Mango Tango, Colada Crush, and Banana Brulée.
Coffee drinkers can get their caffeine fix with Java Clouds, which combine nitro cold brew with flavors including Golden Foster, Blondie Mudslide, and Blueberry Muffin.
Other options include Hydro Quenchers made with coconut water and natural electrolytes, plus Glow Ups, aloe-water tonics. Customers can customize drinks with add-ins such as protein, collagen, prebiotic fiber, lion's mane, and electrolytes.
Sunfly also serves fresh-baked cinnamon buns, scones, and cookies, along with breakfast items, grilled chicken wraps, and snacks such as house-toasted crunchy mix and a blend of gummies. The company says a drink and snack will cost around $10.
New Sunfly drive-thru at 4740 S. Colony Blvd.Photo courtesy of Sunfly
The owners say the name "Sunfly" and its flamingo logo capture the vibe.
"Sunfly: the thoughtfulness of a craft cocktail bar, the escapism of a tiki lounge, the exhale of a beachside resort — engineered to move at the speed of a drive-thru window," they say. "The name is two ideas in one word. The sun is warmth, optimism, brighter days. Fly is freedom, movement, escaping the routine. The mark merges two symbols into one continuous line — the sun for brightness, the flamingo for tropical destinations and leisure. Together they say the whole thing in a single icon."
The opening also marks the launch of Cabana Club, a 15-week series of weekly giveaways tied to Sunfly’s signature drinks. Each week will feature limited quantities, with details shared on the brand’s Instagram and TikTok accounts.
The Colony is just the beginning. Sunfly is planning to expand across Dallas-Fort Worth, with upcoming locations in Frisco, Keller, Prosper, Richardson, Crowley, and Plano listed as "coming soon" on the website.