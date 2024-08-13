Sushi News
Acclaimed sushi restaurant opens in neat niche at Dallas' Adolphus Hotel
A chi-chi sushi place that was previously a pop-up in Dallas is making a commitment: Sushi By Scratch, the buzzy sushi speakeasy that started out as a short-term pop-up at the Adolphus Hotel, has decided to make it official, and has set up permanent residence.
According to a release, they're now open in a permanent space on the 8th floor of the Adolphus, serving an omakase-style menu and a robust selection of premium Japanese whiskys and sakes.
Part of Scratch Restaurants Group, Sushi By Scratch first began as a pop-up in Los Angeles, and now boasts 10 outposts in cities across the U.S.
The Dallas location opened as a temporary concept at the Adolphus in December 2023, serving a greatest-hits collection of recipes from Scratch Restaurants Group co-owner and chef Phillip Frankland Lee and pastries from pastry chef Margarita Kallas-Lee.
They set up in a room with a makeshift temporary decor — coming somewhat to the rescue of the Adolphus, whose restaurant situation had been struggling through a post-pandemic recovery.
They landed in Dallas at the pinnacle of the booming omakase trend, and quickly earned high marks from sushi cognoscenti, garnering applause for their excellent nigiri and skilled use of toppings that complemented the nigiri, such as truffles, caviar, and bone marrow — instantly selling out seatings and drawing a waitlist before they even opened.
Inspired by the response, Lee and his team pivoted to make the space permanent — moving the temporary setup to the lobby behind City Hall Bistro so they could transform the original space to permanent status.
Is this complicated? A little. The point is, they're now back on the 8th floor in a newly designed space with updates that include:
- a new 14-foot live-edge Spalted Maple sushi counter crafted from a single tree by artisans at Awesome Shoppe in Beeville, Texas. With matching back bar and shelves, the counter is designed to stand as a stunning centerpiece.
- The layout of the sushi bar has been redesigned.
- New flooring and enhanced lighting.
- Black appliances and finishes add a commanding presence.
- The walls and ceiling adorned in moody shades of green.
Adjustments have also been made to the welcome area, and there's a concierge lounge adjacent to the sushi room.
They've beefed up their spirits offering, with more than 25 hard-to-find Japanese Whiskys, including Yamazki 12 year, 18-year, and Distiller's Reserve, Toguchi 15, as well as the complete line up from Shibui.
Reservations are still a hot ticket: released on the first of the month at 12 pm for the following month's availability, available via Tock. There are three seatings every night at 5 pm, 7:15 pm, and 9:30 pm, at $165 per person. Guests are invited 30 minutes prior to their reservation time for a welcome cocktail and canapes prior to the start of dinner at no additional cost.
Scratch Restaurants Group also has two locations of Pasta|Bar in Los Angeles and Austin; NADC Burger in Austin and Chicago; and Wolf and Wheat in Austin.