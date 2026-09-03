Pancake News
Asian restaurant Sweet Stacks debuts jiggly pancakes in Frisco
Fluffy, jiggly pancakes have landed in Frisco via Sweet Stacks, an Asian restaurant that just opened at 252 W. Stonebrook Pkwy. #640, in a space previously occupied by its sibling restaurant Sweet Rice.
Sweet Stacks calls itself a "one-stop destination for the best of Asian flavors," bringing together Asian food, drinks, and desserts under one roof. It's a spinoff of Sweet Rice, a small Asian restaurant chain with locations in Dallas-Fort Worth (Bishop Arts, Mockingbird Lane, and Mansfield) and Washington state.
Sweet Stacks' menu stars souffle-style Japanese pancakes — taller than regular pancakes, with a light, fluffy, jiggly texture, almost like a souffle. Sweet Stacks offers them sweet, topped with fresh fruit for $16; or savory, with bacon & eggs for $18. Part of the "joy" of ordering the pancakes is that they are made to order and take up to 30 minutes to make. If you have to wait, you know it's good.
Sweet Stacks is from a team that includes Sweet Rice founder Von Linavong and chef Mina Sourignavong, who was running the kitchen at the Frisco Sweet Rice.
They debuted the Sweet Stacks concept in Fort Worth in late 2025. The pancakes generated such a buzz that they decided to transition the Frisco Sweet Rice into a Sweet Stacks. There's also another Sweet Stacks in the works for Arlington.
The menu's other other signature is its stellar beverage program featuring matcha lattes in a variety of flavors including strawberry matcha latte, mango matcha latte, and Thai tea matcha latte.
Sweet Stacks also serves dishes from Sweet Rice featuring Asian, Thai, and Laotian food, including:
- Laotian spicy sausage made in-house
- Khao soi, a northern Thai dish with egg noodles in a coconut curry
- Pad Kra Pow, A Thai street food with rice, protein, garlic, chillies, basil, and topped with a fried egg
- Spicy Basil Spaghetti with stir fried cabbage, onion, and green bell pepper, in a chili sauce enhanced by Thai basil
There are three kinds of curry — yellow, red, and green — plus chicken wings, Japanese standards like edamame, and Chinese dishes including potstickers, egg rolls, crab wontons, and fried rice.
The Frisco location also has a dining room with in-house seating.