Chic cocktails
Sylvestro Bar pours into East Dallas with seductive ’80s lounge vibe
East Dallas has gotten a little more spirited with the addition of Sylvestro Bar. Located at 1410 N. Fitzhugh Ave., Ste. C — adjacent to the long-standing Urbano Cafe and a few doors down from Jimmy’s Food Store — the chic new cocktail bar is the latest concept from brothers Sina and Pasha Heidari.
The veteran restaurateurs grew up in hospitality. Their father, Mohsen Heidari, owns Arthur’s Steakhouse in Addison, and their uncle, Al Heidari, operated The Old Warsaw. The brothers spent time at both places growing up and later went on to open Bowen House and Las Palmas in Uptown, then adding Mike’s Gemini Twin Lounge in the Cedars to their portfolio.
Sylvestro is a sophisticated cocktail bar with a seductive '80s look, resulting in an intimate, captivating lounge. The cocktail menu features a creative take on classic drinks, utilizing unique elements that elevate the experience.
Trenton Crawford, a Bowen House alum, is at the helm of the bar. He developed the program alongside beverage director Joe Shirghio, who oversees all Heidari concepts.
Many of the drinks feature quotation marks in their names, hinting at a non-purist, innovative approach to the recipes. They debuted the summer menu this week, with drinks ranging from $15 to $18. Highlights include:
- Strawberry Tarragon “Negroni:” A twist on the classic, this drink is shaken and served in a coupe (notably nodding to Stanley Tucci’s famous shaken version) and is made with Cynar instead of Campari.
- “Appletini:” Featuring a Sardinian citrus gin, green apple liqueur, lemon bitters, and apple cider vinegar.
- Mango Chili Martini: Made with tequila, mango and chili liqueurs, and bitter bianco.
- Pineapple Highball: Featuring pineapple-infused mezcal and passion fruit boba.
Fans of Bowen House may find familiar elements at Sylvestro — the elegance, dim lighting, and delicately crafted cocktails — though the owners ensure this new bar has a personality of its own. The space seats 26, featuring small round tables and comfortable seating, and notably, no barstools.
Dallas F&B heritage
The bar’s origin was almost fortuitous. Mohsen Heidari owned the legendary French restaurant St. Martin’s Wine Bistro, originally located on Lower Greenville. His sons, Sina and Pasha, took it over in 2024 in partnership with their uncle, Omid Haftlang, and moved it to its current home on Bryan Street.
In the process of relocating St. Martin’s Wine Bistro, they learned that Urbano Cafe, just around the corner, was set to close. They decided to take over ownership of the beloved East Dallas staple from founders Mitch and Kristen Kauffman on one condition: they would keep the entire staff.
“We were committed to keeping the restaurant alive. The staff had made it their home, and we wanted to respect that,” Sina says.
Longtime employees Oseas Lopez remains as chef and Kevan LaTorre as general manager. They partnered with Leslie Brenner Concepts to develop a refreshed, lighter menu true to the restaurant’s Italian roots. The dynamic menu features classic appetizers, pastas, and entrees inspired by coastal Italy, paired with a wine list of mostly Italian bottles with select French and Californian options.
Photo credit: Joy Waters
The space next door, now home to Sylvestro, was formerly Two Doors Down, a coffee shop and bakery. The space has always been connected to Urbano Cafe and remains so today. Diners at Urbano Cafe can order cocktails from Sylvestro and vice versa. While Sylvestro is planning its own food menu of antipasti and bar bites for the near future, visitors can order food from next door.
A common thread among the Heidari brothers’ concepts is their love and regard for historic buildings; Sylvestro and Urbano Cafe sit in a landmark structure built in 1926.
Both Sylvestro and Urbano Cafe are open daily from 5 pm-midnight. They are set to launch complimentary valet parking, though street parking is typically easy to find. The spots also share a fantastic back patio, filled with plants that provide a quiet oasis vibe.
“East Dallas is up and coming. We had been in Uptown and the Cedars, and we felt that this was the perfect bridge in between,” Sina says. “We like investing in this neighborhood; it feels like old Dallas.”