Taco takeover
Austin taco favorite Tacodeli to open new Dallas restaurant near Knox-Henderson
A popular Austin-born taqueria will unfold a fourth Dallas-area location in the bustling Knox-Henderson corridor: Tacodeli anticipates a spring 2027 opening at 4447 N. Central Expy., in the former Potbelly space at Central Expressway and Armstrong Avenue, according to a release.
Since Mexico City native Roberto Espinosa founded the Austin taco shop 27 years ago, Tacodeli has slow-cooked a reputation for its chef-driven approach to tacos, with Mexican influences, unexpected flavor combinations, and carefully sourced ingredients.
The menu includes breakfast tacos, signature lunch and dinner tacos, bowls, salads, and queso. Tacodeli's creamy jalapeño and garlic salsa, Salsa Doña, leads a lineup of salsas that has earned dozens of awards at festivals and competitions throughout Texas, the release notes.
Among the customer favorites are The Cowboy, The Otto, Frontera Fundidos, Freakin' Vegan, and Bacon, Egg & Cheese. The kitchen emphasizes careful ingredient sourcing, using pasture-raised eggs, No Antibiotics Ever chicken, organic pork, Texas-raised Wagyu Akaushi beef, and organic beans. Its trusted suppliers include HeartBrand Beef, RedBird Farms Chicken, and Texas Cheesemakers.
Accompanying hot tacos are seasonal housemade aguas frescas, handcrafted margaritas, Cuvée Coffee, and Maine Root sodas.
The forthcoming Tacodeli, the 17th in Texas, will occupy almost 2,250 square feet of Knox Promenade and accommodate 67 diners inside plus 35 on the patio. Its placement should make to-go orders — breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner — convenient for the many office workers and residents of the surrounding neighborhood. The Knox location also will offer grab-and-go breakfast tacos for early commuters from 6:30 am, seven days a week.
"We’ve grown slowly and carefully, making sure each location is right for Tacodeli," says Espinosa, now co-owner with Eric Wilkerson, in the release.
Espinosa launched Tacodeli in Austin in 1999. The first Dallas-area Tacodeli opened at Sylvan Thirty in 2015, followed by a location at The Hill, at 8031 Walnut Hill Ln. in 2017, and in Plano in 2018.
Espinosa says the Knox-Henderson district has been on their radar for quite a while, but the team had to exercise patience and await the right opportunity. This is it.
“This location has the neighborhood feel we look for, with residents who can make us their local taqueria and nearby businesses that can bring Tacodeli catering into the office," Espinosa says. "We’re excited to become part of the community.”
The restaurant's design will reflect Tacodeli's Mexican heritage and Texas roots, incorporating custom tile, seating, and artwork by the late Cindy “Crash” Raschke, an Austin artist whose work helped shape the brand's visual identity, according to the release.
An exact open date and additional details will be announced closer to opening, they say.