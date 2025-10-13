Sandwich feast tops 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
This week's food events are an especially quirky collection, ranging from a unique dinner pairing sandwiches with vodka cocktails to a creepy coffee crawl in McKinney. Also, a Michelin-starred Mexico City taqueria begins its 14-day pop-up in Dallas, and there's a tamale-making class in Frisco.
Wednesday, October 15
El Califa de León Pop-Up
Michelin-starred taqueria from Mexico City will visit Dallas for a 14-day pop-up at 6501 Hillcrest Ave. from October 15-28. The pop-up will primarily offer a to-go, eat-on-the-spot format. A limited number of Michelin Star Chef’s Tables are available with a donation fee of $100 (a portion of which goes to the Mexico Travel Safety Initiative), and $60 per guest. Included is a pre-fixed menu of four Michelin-Star tacos, appetizer, dessert, and beverages.
Tamale-Making Class at Cantina Laredo
Frisco outlet of the Tex-Mex concept will host a modern tamalada – a festive tamale-making party led by chef Rambo Saucedo. The hands-on class will simplify the age-old, labor-intensive tamale tradition, providing guests step-by-step techniques to prepare both chicken and beef tamales, leaving with their own handmade creations to enjoy at home. The class is $85 plus tax and gratuity, and will run from 5:30–8:30 pm. Light bites and a tasting by Tequila Corrido are included.
Sandwich & Cocktail Dinner at Cane Rosso
Lake Highlands outlet of the Neapolitan pizza chain will collaborate with Van Gogh Vodka on a cocktail pairing dinner comprised entirely of sandwiches, plus a tallow fries flight. Menu items include Weekend in Bologna, chicken Caesar hoagie, Cubano, lamb birria torta, Italian hot beef, and an ice cream sandwich for dessert. The $85 ticket price includes tax and dinner begins at 7 pm.
Thursday, October 16
Villa Trasqua Wine Dinner at Knife Italian
Wines from Tuscany’s renowned Tenuta Villa Trasqua will be featured during this multi-course pairing dinner at Knife Italian steakhouse inside the The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas – Las Colinas. The menu includes 45-day dry aged striploin carpaccio with fig and blackberry jam, lobster agnolotti with amatriciana sauce, braised oxtail with potato pavé, Wagyu striploin with morel mushrooms and red wine jus, and artisanal Italian cheeses. The dinner is $145 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6 pm.
Taylor Swift Album Release Party at Columbian Country Club
Put on your best “showgirl” outfit and head to Columbian Country Club for this Taylor Swift-themed album release party. Tickets are $40 and include either a glass of wine, French 75, or martini along with a live DJ playing music from every “era,” photo ops, party favors, and a Swiftie-themed food and drink menu. The party will run from 7–10 pm.
Saturday, October 18
Creepy Coffee Crawl 2025 in Downtown McKinney
Halloween-themed coffee quest through historic downtown McKinney includes stops at local coffee shops for fall-inspired beverages and sweet treats. Participating spots include Habitat Plants + Coffee, Filtered, Bresnan Bread & Pastry, Collective Coffee, Wattage, Hugs Café, Cocktail Creamery, and Emporium Pies. Tickets are $35 plus tax and fee. It's scheduled for 8:30 am to 2 pm. Costumes encouraged.