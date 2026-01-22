restaurant boom
Texas to lead nation in culinary job growth by 2032, report predicts
A new analysis of the states that will have the most culinary industry job growth has revealed that Texas is expected to lead the nation with the fastest growth in the country by 2032.
The nationally recognized Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts' study, published December 30, 2025, compared all 50 states to determine their job prospects for chefs and head cooks, restaurant cooks, and food service managers based on three key metrics: projected growth rates from 2022-2032; "absolute job creation" (the total number of projected new positions) during the same 10-year span, and actual job growth rates from 2022-2024.
Texas' culinary industry is expected to grow by 24.88 percent by 2032, the report found, which is the highest projected growth rate nationwide. That translates to more than 52,000 culinary jobs created within the next six years.
Escoffier also broke down individual projections across all three metrics:
- 45,150 new restaurant cook jobs, a 39.72 percent increase
- 3,580 new chef and head cook jobs, a 19.76 percent increase
- 3,340 new food service manager jobs, a 15.17 percent increase
Major Texas cities, including Dallas, are bursting with highly esteemed award-winning chefs that are defining the local restaurant scenes. And there are just as many up-and-coming chefs rising through the culinary pipeline.
"This simply means that, over the past few years, the state appears to have underperformed growth projections; the industry still grew in that state, but perhaps not as much as anticipated," the report's author clarifies. "Given the short timeframe (2022-2024), this category plays a small role in our rankings relative to the ten-year projections."
Washington led the U.S. with the most new culinary jobs added from 2022-2024, with 5,800 positions created during that time. Escoffier said Washington handily beat expectations that only 1,300 jobs would be added, representing a 348 percent "overperformance."
The top 10 states with the fastest-growing culinary industry are:
- No. 1 – Texas
- No. 2 – California
- No. 3 – Georgia
- No. 4 – Florida
- No. 5 – Washington
- No. 6 – North Carolina
- No. 7 – Utah
- No. 8 – Arizona
- No. 9 – Nevada
- No. 10 – Alabama