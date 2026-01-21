James Beard Awards
8 Dallas-area restaurants earn James Beard Award semifinalist nominations
The 2026 James Beard Awards have arrived, with a first list of semifinalists — a list that includes eight Dallas-area restaurants, bars, and chefs.
Five of the semifinalists have earned nods for national awards, competing against restaurants from across the U.S. The other three semifinalists are in the regional category of Best Chef in Texas — competing against other Texas nominees.
Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize excellence by chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant.
The Dallas semifinalists are as follows:
- Best New Restaurant: Far-Out, an East Dallas restaurant and bar located in a Quonset hut at 1906 S. Haskell Ave., with acclaimed chef Misti Norris at the helm.
- Outstanding Bakery: Starship Bagel, the winning-est bagel shop in Dallas, having been James Beard-nominated in 2025 and also having won awards at the New York Bagel Fest, a national competition.
- Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Maggie Huff, Lucia. A long-acclaimed pastry chef, Huff was also nominated in the same category for her work at FT33 in 2017.
- Outstanding Bar: Ayahuasca Cantina. Bishop Arts bar that focuses on the flavors of Mexico.
- Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service: Gabe Sanchez, Midnight Rambler. Dallas cocktail king who previously owned Black Swan Saloon, a Deep Ellum institution, and has managed the underground bar at the Joule for five years.
These are Dallas-area semifinalists for Best Chef in Texas:
- Scott Girling of Osteria Il Muro, Denton, an intimate, 24-seat regional Italian restaurant in downtown Denton.
- Patrick Hicks of Smoke'N Ash BBQ, Arlington. A repeat nominee from 2025, Hicks is the owner of this Tex-Ethiopian Smokehouse, which also earned a Recommended from the Michelin Guide.
- Masayuki Otaka of Mabo, Dallas, the buzzy restaurant he opened in Preston Center in 2024 specializing in skewers cooked over a charcoal-grill. He earned a CultureMap Tastemaker Award nomination for Chef of the Year in 2025.
Elsewhere in Texas, Houston boasts 12 nominations, San Antonio has seven, and Austin received nine.
The full list of nominees is on JamesBeard.org.
Note: These are just the semifinalists. Finalists for the Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced on March 31. Nominees for the Foundation’s Media Awards will be announced on May 6. The Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony will be held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 15.