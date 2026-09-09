New Nightlife
Austin's posh Guest House social club plans grand Uptown Dallas debut
The classic-meets-contemporary dinner and social club Guest House — born in Austin and boasting Scottsdale and Las Vegas locations — is returning to Texas, where it’ll toss its hat into Uptown’s high-energy and upscale nightlife scene at 1900 Cedar Springs Rd. this fall.
Bringing Guest House to Dallas was the plan all along, says RDM Hospitality co-founder and CEO Raj Kumar, but the team was committed to waiting for the perfect locale, timing, and opportunity to align.
"Dallas is a relationship-driven city with an incredible hospitality community, and it was important to us to wait until we found the right location and the right moment," Kumar said in a press release. A fifth location will follow in Aspen.
Dallas isn’t just another point on the company’s growing footprint, notes partner and Dallas native David Mulugheta. He wants to create something "distinctly Dallas" and believes Uptown is the sweet spot. “I’m incredibly excited to bring Guest House to the city where I grew up and welcome everyone in.”
The luxe main bar at the Uptown Dallas Guest House.Rendering courtesy of Built Inc.
Another reason Dallas has been part of the long-term vision since the concept's 2024 Austin launch is the existing customer base already traveling between Austin and North Texas, making Dallas a natural next step.
The concept's culinary program from corporate executive chef Todd Mark Miller prioritizes elevated New American cuisine and pairing familiar, craveable favorites with premium ingredients, fine-dining technique, and, so states the announcement, "an element of surprise."
The Dallas menu will start with dishes that have become favorites across existing Guest House locations — chicken tenders, spicy rigatoni, and steak tartare. More indulgent offerings include tuna and caviar cones, Parmesan-crusted filet mignon, premium steaks, an expansive raw bar, caviar service, and theatrical tableside Wagyu presentations.
The bread deserves a line of its own — complimentary croissant-brioche has become a signature part of The Guest House experience. Add to that seven to 10 new items in development specifically for Dallas diners.
The craftsmanship and personality extends from food to cocktail menu. Guest House pairs serious mixology with a playful sense of theater, as experienced sipping the Tugley Woods or Magic Mushroom, two craft creations that evoke the Alice in Wonderland sense of discovery. The espresso martini has become such a guest favorite that it's at the center of the Dallas location's new martini program.
An extensive wine program rounds out the beverage menu.
As an "elevated social club," Guest House uses carefully curated programming to complement the dining experience, allowing the smooth atmospheric transition from dinner to a dynamic social setting as the night progresses.
Keep an eye out for additional Dallas design and music programming details as opening night nears, but expect thoughtful lighting, materials, music, and acoustics working together to create a space that feels seamless and polished, energetic yet welcoming, the owners say.