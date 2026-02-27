Coming soon
Uptown Dallas all-day fave The Henry heads to bustling Plano development
The Henry, the swanky Uptown restaurant known for its scenic patio views and all-day menu, will soon open its second DFW location, in Plano.
According to a release, the restaurant will open its doors later this year at 7700 Windrose Ave., inside Plano’s bustling Legacy West development. Since the Uptown Dallas location debuted in 2019, The Henry has grown its presence dramatically, with around a dozen outposts across the country, including restaurants in California, Arizona, and Tennessee.
The Henry is a project of the Arizona-based Fox Restaurant Group, which also operates other upscale chains like Flower Child and North Italia. Plano will be the third Texas location for the chain, joining the Uptown restaurant and a Houston location that opened in November 2025, along with a fourth outpost that’s also set to open in Houston sometime in 2026.
At Legacy West, The Henry will occupy a 12,976-square-foot space that’s nearly as enormous as the Uptown restaurant, complete with indoor and outdoor dining spaces, an open kitchen, and a private dining room for special events. It will also boast a full-service coffee bar, which will brew lattes at breakfast and espresso martinis for a perk-up later in the day.
“The Henry is built around how people live their lives,” Fox Restaurant Concepts founder Sam Fox says in a release. “Whether it's your morning coffee or celebratory dinner, we want it to feel like a true neighborhood place. Somewhere that becomes part of your everyday routine.”
Describing itself as the “greatest neighborhood restaurant,” The Henry serves an extensive menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options that range from avocado toast in the morning to short rib potstickers at lunch and classic American plates like rotisserie chicken and braised short rib with bourbon caramel sauce on the dinner menu.
There’s also a solid line-up of happy hour bites, including pretzels served with provolone fondue and spicy-tuna-topped crispy rice, to pair with discounted cocktails and glasses of wine.
The Henry is set to open at Legacy West sometime in “late 2026.” When it arrives, it will also be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with brunch on the weekends.