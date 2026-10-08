Three squares
The Henry reveals opening date for new sprawling Plano restaurant
A sprawling Uptown Dallas restaurant known for its posh atmosphere, scenic rooftop views, and all-day dining has announced a date for its anticipated Plano debut. The Henry will open its second Dallas-area location on Wednesday, October 21 at 7700 Windrose Ave., in Plano's bustling Legacy West mixed-use center.
The new restaurant will rival The Henry's famously large Uptown sister in size, occupying almost 13,000 square feet. More than 2,000 square feet will be dedicated to a patio that wraps around the building's exterior.
“Legacy West is the kind of dynamic, walkable community where The Henry fits naturally, and we’re looking forward to bringing our all-day approach to a new neighborhood,” regional director of restaurant operations Emma Elmes says in a release. “Whether it’s morning coffee, a business lunch, dinner with friends, or a leisurely weekend brunch, we want The Henry to be a place Plano can make its own.”
The Henry is ready for breakfast, lunch, and more in Plano. Courtesy rendering
As they are escorted to a table, guests will pass a full-service coffee cafe, open kitchen, and indoor-outdoor bar, with decor that blends industrial and classic elements. Dark wood finishes on furniture and fixtures and a forest green color palette, according to the announcement, are meant to put diners at ease.
Breakfast at The Henry begins at 8 am daily, and the coffee bar will be open most of the day, serving early bird specialty lattes; loose leaf chai; and other coffees, teas, and caffeinated potables. Come afternoon, baristas will be making espresso martinis, pumpkin spice cold brews, and peddling sugary pick-me-ups and pastries to pre-gamers and people prepping for a big night.
Weekend brunch-goers will enjoy a spicy and eclectic selection, such as the California burrito, huevos rancheros enchiladas, or the quinoa burrito with eggs and black beans, for starters.
The Plano opening coincides with the launch of a companywide seasonal menu featuring an array of both familiar and surprising new fare: from avocado toast and the original egg sandwich to Shrimp Crab Louis, cheesy truffle popovers, bolognese, filet mignon, and Wagyu cheeseburgers with Henry sauce and french fries.
Dishes will pair with craft cocktails made especially for Plano, including The Greatest Neighborhood Margarita; Hank’s Espresso Martini; Lychee Martini; the Western Goods with Angel’s Envy bourbon; and the Amalfi Spritz with Tito’s, strawberry soaked amaro, elderflower liqueur, and sparkling wine. That's in addition to The Henry's rotating selection of local craft beers, a global wine list, and house-made zero-proof beverages.
Saving room for after-dinner sweets is advisable, with offerings including lemon olive oil cake, chocolate fudge pie, banana sticky date pudding with chai caramel, and candied pecan and banana dulce de leche gelato.
After its October 21 debut, The Henry in Plano will be open for service Monday-Thursday 8 am-10 pm, Friday-Saturday 8 am-11 pm, and Sunday 8 am-10 pm.