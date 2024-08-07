Victory Park News
Celebrity chef to open Italian restaurant in Dallas' Victory Park
A TV-famous celebrity chef is opening a restaurant near downtown Dallas: Chef Carla Pellegrino, who starred on TV cooking shows such as Top Chef and Throwdown with Bobby Flay, will open a casual Italian concept in Victory Park, at 3030 Nowitzki Way #100, better known as the former WFAA studio.
According to a release, construction will begin at WFAA’s former 6,100 square-foot studio this summer, with an opening set for early 2025.
The release does not name the restaurant, but a permit was recently filed for a place called Urban Italia. Pellegrino will be part of the daily operations, designed as a Neapolitan-style kitchen that reflects the spirit of the neighborhood, with a menu featuring regional specialties, pizza, pasta, and Aquerello risottos.
"Our mission is to create a home-to-table atmosphere and to make sure that when guests come through our doors, they are part of our family," Pellegrino says in a statement.
Pellegrino was born in Rio de Janeiro, lived in Italy, attended the French Culinary Institute in New York, and with Frank Pellegrino Jr opened Baldoria Restaurant in New York's theater district.
In 2023, she partnered with restaurateur Sanjay Joshi on a restaurant in Grapevine called Teatro Bistro and Cocktail Lounge. Joshi is also partnered on this restaurant and says in a statement that he's excited to partner with Pellegrino to bring an Italian experience to Victory Park.
"When I heard the old WFAA space was becoming available I immediately knew that it was the perfect home for our new restaurant," Joshi says. "With its high visibility in the bustling heart of Victory Park, it’s truly one of the most desirable locations in Dallas.”
The restaurant joins a slate of dining and retail that owner Asana Partners has introduced to the destination in recent months, including Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Pur Noire Urban Wineries, and Rise Dallas, serving biscuits and chicken sandwiches. Goldman Sachs will also open its 5,000-employee Dallas headquarters in 2027.