As North Texas' population continues its march north, Dallas restaurants are following right behind. That includes a big wave of well-known Dallas restaurants that are expanding into Frisco’s dining scene this fall and beyond.
Some openings are tied to the rapid growth surrounding Fields West, a massive mixed-use development reshaping the area along the Dallas North Tollway, while others have found second homes inside the new luxury Hall Park complex.
For North Texas diners, the shift signals a broader trend: some of Dallas' most sought-after restaurants are no longer confined to the city proper. They’re cloning themselves in Frisco, and following the likes of Frenchie and Cane Rosso.
The latest slate of Dallas-born and Dallas-beloved concepts include Tango Room, Commissary, Muchacho, Green Point, Claremont, Culinary Dropout, Mexican Sugar, and Sixty Vines. The influx isn't just adding more places to eat. It's reshaping Frisco into a destination where chef-driven restaurants and longtime Dallas favorites are becoming part of the landscape.
Here's a look at eight high-profile restaurants coming to Frisco — and when you can dig in.
Commissary and Tango Room
Anticipated opening: Fall 2026; 3101 Gaylord Pkwy.
If you've ever started your work day with coffee at Commissary, followed by a grab-and-go sandwich at lunch, then ending with post-work martinis and steak at Tango Room, you'll soon be able to recreate the itinerary without leaving Frisco. Headington Companies is bringing both Design District staples to Hall Park this fall, marking the hospitality group's first expansion north and adding another pair of Dallas institutions to Frisco's growing dining résumé.
Commissary, known for its all-day café menu and tightly curated bottleshop of wines, will be paired with Tango Room, the upscale steakhouse and cocktail destination that has become a Design District favorite. Both gain massive square footage in Frisco. Tango Room will have private dining space — all the better to dig into executive chef David Gomez’s menu of pitch-perfect steakhouse classics from seared foie gras to ribeye au poivre. Meanwhile Commissary’s larger footprint will turn it into the headquarters for bakery and wholesale operations.
“For several years, Headington Companies has been actively searching for high-impact locations to expand the reach of our restaurant portfolio,” said Michael Tregoning, President of Headington Companies, in a release. “We’re now proud and extremely excited that Hall Park will soon be home to the second locations of both Commissary and Tango Room, building on the success of their original Dallas venues.”
Muchacho Tex-Mex
Anticipated opening: Fall 2026; 8600 Gaylord Pkwy.
Omar Flores has hardly had time to catch his breath. Fresh off the opening of Maroma in the Design District, the chef is already preparing a third location of Muchacho, his colorful Tex-Mex concept known for mesquite-fired meats, cocktails, and an atmosphere that feels equal parts neighborhood hangout and dinner destination. Construction has moved slower than anticipated after Gloria's Latin Cuisine occupied the space longer than expected, pushing the opening from spring into late summer or early fall.
Green Point and Claremont
Anticipated opening: Late 2027-early 2028; 14520 Legacy Dr.
The Katz brothers are likewise staying busy. Greg and Nik Katz are bringing two of their always-buzzing Dallas restaurant concepts — Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar and Claremont Bar & Grill — to Fields West. Green Point has earned a following for its East Coast-inspired seafood, oysters, and coastal atmosphere, while Claremont is a nod to the Katz family’s Cape Town original.
Culinary Dropout
Anticipated opening: Late 2027-early 2028; 14520 Legacy Dr.
One of the Design District's most popular gathering spots, Culinary Dropout, is heading north. Fox Restaurant Concepts is bringing Culinary Dropout to Fields West, complete with the sprawling patio, live music, and oversized pretzels that have made its Design District location a perennial group-dinner favorite. Known for its lively atmosphere, elevated comfort food, craft cocktails, and frequent live music, the restaurant has become a go-to for happy hours, weekend brunches, and group dining.
Mexican Sugar and Sixty Vines
Anticipated opening: Late 2027-early 2028; 14520 Legacy Dr.
FB Society continues its North Texas expansion by bringing both Mexican Sugar and Sixty Vines to Fields West. Neither restaurant is new to the northern suburbs, which is probably why it makes perfect sense that this duo fits into Frisco. Mexican Sugar has built its reputation around polished Mexican cuisine, agave-forward cocktails, and vibrant interiors, while Sixty Vines is known for its wine-on-tap program and California-inspired menu.