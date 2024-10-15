Trader Joe's News
Trader Joe's prepares to open first Dallas-area store in 8 years
Specialty grocery chain Trader Joe’s is geting ready to open its newest Dallas-area store in Coppell. According to a release, the chain will open the location at 120 S. Denton Tap Rd. on October 16.
They'll hold a grand opening celebration including a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
This 11,500 square-foot store is the first new Trader Joe’s in Dallas-Fort Worth in eight years and the 20th Trader Joe’s in Texas.
Moments before doors open at 9 am, there will be a brief ribbon cutting. Store Captain Parker Staley and Trader Joe’s Crew Members will be on hand to welcome customers to their new neighborhood store.
Inside this neighborhood grocery store, customers will find outstanding value in the form of the best quality products at the best everyday prices.
There will also be local ties: The store's interior artwork will highlight local sites including Coppell High School, Bethel Road and the water tower, along with the Coppell historical railroad depot.
As a neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring locally. The store will hire 45-plus new Crew Members from surrounding areas and transfer in others from neighboring Trader Joe’s stores. Apply at www.traderjoes.com/careers.
In addition, through the company’s longstanding Neighborhood Shares Program, the new Coppell Trader Joe’s will donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations, seven days a week.