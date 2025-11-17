Coffee News
California coffee roaster debuts new coffee shop chain in Flower Mound
A new coffee spot with roots in northern California is coming to Texas: Called Twisted Goat Coffee, it'll open at Cross Timbers Village in Flower Mound, at 4251 Cross Timbers Rd.
According to a release, the 1,037-square-foot shop will open in spring 2026.
Twisted Goat Coffee has ties to Chocolate Fish Coffee, a coffee roaster that launched in 2008 that also has four retail coffeehouses in Sacramento as well as two kiosks at the city's airport. But this will be a new brand. They're not gonna go with Chocolate Fish here. They're going with "Twisted Goat" — which, to be honest, does not convey coffee. But neither does "Chocolate Fish." Whoever chooses their branding seems to have a thing for weird animal names.
Whatever it's called, it's going to be a good thing for the Flower Mound center, says Sam Joyner, a broker associate who worked on the deal.
"A new coffee shop like this will be a good addition to the tenant base at Cross Timbers Village," Joyner says. "It was our only vacancy in three years. We've been looking forward to filling up the center."
They reheally wanted to be here, says Leigh Richter, executive vice president of Dallas-based Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services.
"Twisted Goat Coffee really wanted to be in Cross Timbers Village," Richter says. "It is pretty amazing that it's going to be the first location for a new coffeehouse brand for the multi-billion-dollar sector."
Twisted Goat Coffee does not yet have a website nor a menu but the release says they will feature specialty roasts and bakery items. One presumes the lineup will be similar to what is served at their sibling Chocolate Fish Coffee. Their menu is also not listed but the chalkboard on this instagram post shows their spring menu with Black Cherry Vanilla Oat Latte, matcha waffles, and a matcha tonic lemonade.
Currently, Chocolate Fish is featuring a selection of their "fave fall pastries" that include a pumpkin cream cheese muffin, pumpkin spice cookie, and pumpkin scone, as well as a pumpkin toast topped with cream cheese, pumpkin butter, honey, and nutmeg.
There'll be indoor seating as well as a patio. It will be open from 7 am-5 pm daily.
In tandem with the new lease, the Bradford team also secured a 1,789-sf renewal for the landlord, re-upping the project's first tenant, David Ryan Salon, for the long term. Completed in spring 2013, Cross Timbers Village is home to 11 tenants in two buildings with an outdoor seating area and a Tom Thumb grocery store as the shadow anchor.