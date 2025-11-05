Supermarket News
Walmart Supercenter to woo buzzy town of Melissa with new supermarket
The most popular suburb in all of DFW is getting a new superstore: The town is Melissa, and it's landing a Walmart Supercenter, which will open at 1950 McKinney St. on November 5 with fanfare, celebration, and Troy Aikman.
This store marks the 393rd Supercenter location in Texas, and is the third supermarket chain to expand to Melissa since 2024.
The store will showcase the Walmart “Store of the Future” concept, which they say has a better layout of individual departments, as well as a stronger connection between the digital and physical shopping experience.
The Melissa store will span more than 170,000 square feet, with expanded grocery pickup and delivery, full-service fuel center, new vision center and pharmacy layout, pharmacy drive-thru, and brand name fashions such as Free Assembly.
The festivities begin at 7:30 am with the Melissa High School band and country artist Gloria Anderson. They'll offer supplier demos, pharmacy/vision screenings, food trucks, and giveaways. Plus a meet-and-greet with special guests Troy Aikman and the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders at 11:30 am—12:30 pm.
Morning activities in the parking lot will close at 2 pm, then reopen at 5 pm for the Winter Wonderland Holiday Showcase from 5-8:30 pm, featuring a live fashion show with 12 models in Walmart fashion styled by influencers, plus DJ MC Lyte, beauty suppliers offering demos and giveaways, appetizer and product sampling, toy experiences, and photo ops.
Walmart is in renovation mode: They're remodeling 67 stores across Texas, and more than 650 stores across the U.S.
Meanwhile, Melissa is the apple of many a supermarket chain's eye. The supermarket courtship started in October 2024, when Kroger’s Dallas Division opened a Kroger Marketplace in Melissa with cheese shop and Starbucks – Kroger's first new store in North Texas since 2019 and the first major supermarket for Melissa. Texas supermarket giant H-E-B followed suit by opening a store in Melissa in May 2025.