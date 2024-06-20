Where to drink
Where to Drink in Dallas: 5 bars with happy hour and summer specials
June is finally here, which means summer cocktails are around the corner — the perfect theme for Where to Drink, CultureMap Dallas' monthly collection of happy hours, cocktails, and specials. This edition includes a special caffeinated cocktail, a coffee shop introducing happy hour, and Pride Month shots.
Here’s where to drink in Dallas this month:
SER Steak + Spirits
Restaurant-bar atop the Hilton Anatole is hosting a "Social Hour" Tuesdays-Thursdays from 5-6:30 pm with $10 cocktails, including the Black Cadillac Margarita; 5-oz pours of premium wines hand-selected by their Sommelier for $10; plus small bites, live entertainment, and floor-to-ceiling views of the Dallas skyline.
Soiree Coffee
West Dallas coffee and brunch bar recently added a new happy hour with drink and food specials. Cocktails are $5 off and include espresso martini, lavender lemon drop, jazz on the rocks, and French 75. Appetizers include wings, pork chop bites, salmon bites, fried pickles, spinach dip, fried zucchini, and southwest eggrolls. Happy hour is Wednesday-Friday 4-6 pm.
KĀI
Japanese restaurant at Legacy West has a happy hour Monday-Friday from 4-6 pm featuring $5 beer, $6 wells, $7 wine, and an $8 weekly featured cocktail. Appetizers including edamame, calamari, and sweet chili wings are half off, from $8 to $12, and discounted maki rolls including California, spicy tuna, vegetable, and shrimp tempura, from $8 to $9.
Clifton Club
Fitzhugh Avenue neighborhood bar and lounge is paying homage to the now closed Zipperz bar with Pride themed shots all month. Drinks include the cub, the bear, the otter, the fox, the dolphin, the femme, the masc, and the zipper shot. Each shot has either vodka, whiskey, tequila or gin.
Hopdoddy
Burger bar will kick off summer with signature drinks for $5 every Saturday through June. The cocktails include frozen margaritas, Texas Sling, the Pinkman, bourbon old fashioned, purple reign, and margarita on the rocks. Hopdoddy has three locations across Dallas: Uptown Dallas, Addison, and Plano.