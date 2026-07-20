Where to Drink
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 fresh happy hour finds for July
This edition of Where to Drink in Dallas, CultureMap's monthly roundup of the best bars for drinks and deals, has five fresh happy hours, ranging from hipster hangouts to neighborhood bars to an omnipresent chain with drink deals you cannot beat.
Here are five suggestions for Where to Drink in July 2026:
Applebee's
National chain with about two dozen locations across Dallas-Fort Worth has a daily discount drink special program that puts every happy hour to shame. The big news is that, for the rest of July, they've brought back their famed Dollarita, a classic margarita made with tequila, triple sec, and lime, available all day, every day, for $1. If you crave flavors, splurge on options that include lime, dragonfruit, strawberry, mango, watermelon, blue raspberry, and prickly pear, all for $1.50. (Note: There's a 3-drink limit if you do not order food.) More upscale sips include a margarita with Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Malibu Coconut Rum, & blue curaçao for $10. They offer food deals, too such as their late night half-price appetizers like wings and mozzarella sticks.
Bit of Grub
Bit of Grub is a new spot in Far North Dallas, almost to Plano, serving comfort food and Tex-Mex such as "inside out" chicken pot pie, CFS, steak fingers, burgers, nachos, burritos, and poutine. They're rolling out lots of deals which include a "double" happy hour: a regular HH Monday-Friday from 2:30-6:30 pm, followed by a second HH that starts at 8 pm — basically, before and after dinner. There are rotating drink specials as follows: Monday, $2 Margaritas. Tuesday, $3 Martinis. Wednesday, $2 Drafts. Thursday, $3 wells. Food specials include $4 nachos, $5 quesadillas, and $3 fries & tots, starting at 8 pm.
Charlie’s Tavern & Kitchen
New pub in the Northview Plaza shopping center in northeast Dallas is a spinoff of the original founded in Arlington, with the same down-to-earth vibe and menu of wings, chicken tenders, Cajun pasta, fried mushrooms, quesadillas, burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, and tacos, with prices ranging from $12 to $20. The space has been a revolving door for similarly-styled concepts but maybe this is the one that'll stick. You surely can't beat the price with a happy hour that runs daily from 3 pm-7 pm, plus a reverse happy hour 11 pm-1 pm, featuring $4 beer and house wines, $4 off cocktails, and 20 percent off appetizers.
Clifton Club
Low-key, sultry bar in the Fitzhugh/Travis neighborhood along the Katy Trail is part of the Greg Katz portfolio (Beverley's, Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar, Claremont Grill) and hosts a happy hour on Tuesday-Sunday from 4:30-6:30 pm. There are margaritas, French 75s, and Moscow mules for $10; espresso martinis for $12; and their house martini for $15. Accompanying bites include spicy tuna crispy rice, truffle parmesan French fries, and mini Wagyu smashburgers. The kitschy fun item is the “kid’s meal” served in a red McDonald's-inspired box containing a mini smashburger, fries, happy hour cocktail, and a cigarette.
Gloria’s Latin Cuisine
Longtime chain founded in 1986 by Gloria and Jose Fuentes, celebrating the traditions of El Salvador, offers happy hour Monday-Thursday all day, and Friday from 11 am-7 pm, with house margaritas for only $7, at all 23 DFW locations across Texas including their newest in Plano, at 8601 Preston Rd., on the southwest corner of SH-121. This is a newly constructed location, representing Gloria’s fourth stand-alone restaurant, and replaces their Frisco location on Gaylord Parkway. (According to a representative, moving to Plano gave the company a chance to own the space rather than being a tenant.) Along with $7 margaritas, the new restaurant is serving signature dishes such as black bean dip, pupusas, and fried plantains.