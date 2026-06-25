New bar in town
Charlie's Tavern brings Cheers-inspired neighborhood pub to Lake Highlands
A new neighborhood pub in Lake Highlands wants to be the kind of place where everybody knows your name: Called Charlie’s Tavern & Kitchen, it’s now serving burgers, wings, and elevated pub fare at 10677 E. Northwest Hwy. #400 at the intersection of Plano Road, in the Northview Plaza shopping center.
The concept comes from restaurateur Justin Newton, an entrepreneur with 20 years of hotel and restaurant experience. The Lake Highlands location is his second Charlie’s Tavern & Kitchen, following the debut of the original in Arlington near the University of Texas at Arlington in February.
And yes, there's a real Charlie: Newton named the restaurant after his 11-year-old canary-winged parakeet.
The space has seen a succession of sports-bar concepts over the years. It was most recently home to Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill, before that Jake’s Gameday — a spinoff of the Dallas chain Jakes Burgers & Beer that occupied the location for four years — and previously End Zone Bar & Grill.
“I was looking to build something that was not a typical sports environment, with elevated bar food, in a pub environment,” Newton says.
The all-day menu includes wings, chicken tendies, pasta alla vodka, chicken Cajun pasta, fried mushrooms, quesadillas, burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, and tacos. Plates range from $12 to $20.
Their brunch menu, served on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-3 pm, includes chicken and waffles, breakfast tacos, steak and eggs, omelets, avocado toast, and migas, ranging from $10 to $15.
Charlie's features a full bar with 20 beers on tap, including local options, alongside a large bourbon, whiskey, gin, and tequila collection, complete with classic cocktails, signature martinis, and shots.
Newton retained much of the staff from the previous restaurant, including some employees who have worked in the space through several concepts and management teams over the past decade.
“I was impressed by their display of Southern hospitality, and they know most of the customers by name,” Newton says.
To that end, Newton says, he's aiming to create the welcoming, neighborhood spirit of the famous TV bar Cheers, where customers feel more like friends. He was drawn to this neighborhood for its tight-knit sense of community, and so far, it has exceeded his expectations.
To help build the neighborhood hangout vibe, Charlie's hosts live music with local bands, karaoke once a week, a pool table, and a poker league that gathers about 30 to 50 people every Wednesday. They are also putting together a school supply drive to support nearby public schools.
The bar features a large selection of spirits, 20 beers on tap, and plenty of TV screens for sports fans.Photo courtesy of Charlie's Tavern & Kitchen
The 5,000-square-foot space features 22 TV screens, including two that are over 100 inches, and a dog-friendly patio that seats about 20 people.
Regular hours are daily from 11 am-2 am, with the kitchen open until midnight, accommodating lunch, dinner, happy hour, and late-night crowds.
Happy hour runs daily from 4 pm-7 pm (except on Saturdays), featuring $4 beer and house wines, $4 off cocktails, and 20 percent off appetizers.
Charlie’s will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, June 27 from 1-8 pm with live music until 4 pm, followed by World Cup-watching later in the day. The event will also feature all-day happy hour specials, complimentary food samples, and free drinks for the first 100 guests.