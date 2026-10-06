Pepperoni palooza
Dallas pizza chain slings its famously flavorful pies to Duncanville
A pizzeria born in East Dallas and famous for its unconventional toppings and extended hours is coming soon to Duncanville: Zalat Pizza will open Monday, October 12 at 325 S. Cedar Ridge Drive near Wheatland Road in the Aldi-anchored Cedar Park Shopping Center.
Zalat debuted in 2015 when attorney-turned-restaurateur Khanh Nguyen founded it as a perfect companion and next-door neighbor for his Vietnamese restaurant, Dalat, on Fitzhugh Avenue. The pizza project, more profitable than he could have imagined, has since blossomed into 30-plus Texas locations. The Duncanville store marks the 23rd in the DFW vicinity; six more are in Houston, and two serve the Austin area.
Nguyen says Duncanville is a part of the Dallas area he and the team have yet to experience, so it will make for a friendly, fun challenge.
“Duncanville gives us a chance to reach a new part of the Dallas community, and we found the right space to make that happen," Nguyen tells CultureMap. "There’s a lot of hometown pride here, especially around the Panthers, and we’d love to become part of people’s game nights and family dinners. Now it’s on us to make pizza that earns us a place in that routine.”
At its new Duncanville location, Zalat will introduce an updated look and new slogan — “Worth It" — according to a press release. It's a reminder of Zalat’s promise to ensure its ingredients and recipes meet the highest standards.
Zalat Pizza with its new look for Duncanville debut. Rendering courtesy of Zalat Pizza
Zalat makes its own dough and sauces — including a trademarked combination of Sriracha and ranch called Srirancha — and bakes them in a traditional deck oven. And, Nguyen notes in the release, "we spend as much money on cheese as rent."
Topping combinations that at first blush seem bonkers produce bold flavors and specialty pies such as the Nashville hot chicken with pickles; elote with lemon pepper; or the Pepperoni Masterclass (all-beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper, chopped garlic). The Duncanville menu will also feature fan favorites including the Pho Shizzle, Pineapple Express, and Loaded Bacon Notato.
“We want people to be blown away after that first bite,” Nguyen says in the release.
Once the pizza is out of the oven, a trusted employee — a “Pizza Zealot" — inspects the finished product and signs the box, giving what's inside a personal stamp of approval.
“Putting their name behind what they made is a small tradition that has become part of Zalat’s culture: if your name is on the box, you’re proud of what’s inside,” Nguyen says in the release.
Another proud tradition is Zalat's adventurous, all-are-welcome reputation, cultivated while staying open into wee weekend hours and becoming a cult favorite among Dallas party animals, service industry personnel, and night-shift workers alike. The vibe has always complemented the brand's bold, unconventional flavors, Nguyen adds. It’s something he promises to maintain as they mature and expand.
The new Duncanville location will be open Monday-Thursday 11 am-11 pm, Friday-Saturday 11 am-4 am, and Sunday 11 am-10 pm. Find all Zalat locations, menus, and more at Zalat.com.