Dallas Cattle Baron's Ball lassos Old Dominion and new venue for 2022

Cattle Baron’s Ball is going back to the ranch. Dallas' biggest party is headed to the famed Southfork Ranch for its 2022 edition, with superstar country band Old Dominion as the headlining entertainer and multi-platinum singer Chris Young playing the VIP party.

The ball — set for September 17 — gets back to its roots this year, as it was held at several well-known North Texas ranches from its debut in 1974, to 2013. The past several years, it's been at Gilley's Dallas.

Ball Chairs Nancy Gopez and Kris Johnson have picked the theme “Lasso A Cure” for the big American Cancer Society fundraiser; Texas Oncology will be the presenting sponsor for the second year. The announcements were made at a reveal party January 13 at Yardbird Table & Bar.

Old Dominion has been the Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, known for hits like "One Man Band," "Never Be Sorry, and "I Was On a Boat." VIP party entertainer Young shot to superstardom after winning season 4 of Nashville Star; his biggest hits include "The Man I Want to Be," "Gettin' You Home," and "Drowning."

The VIP and Live Auction Stage will be outside on the ranch, with the Main Stage under a tent and the silent auction inside the Southfork Ranch Event and Conference Center, organizers say.

In addition to the signature ball, the second annual Cattle Baron’s Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 2 at the TPC course at The Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.

“Underwriters’ support of the Cattle Baron’s Ball and/or Golf Tournament will not only ensure the event’s success but will also help the committee raise critical funds for cancer research in the hopes of find a cure for cancer in our lifetime,” Gopez said in a statement.

Added Johnson, “Such profound generosity, such as the lead taken by Texas Oncology, contributes to revolutionize cancer research in fields such as immunotherapy and breast cancer."

Cattle Baron’s Ball is the premier fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in North Texas, and has raised more than $89 million since its inception in 1974. The ball is the largest single-night fundraising event for cancer research in the world.