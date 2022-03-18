Broadway legend leads Turtle Creek Chorale's glam gala with glorious concert

In March 2020, Turtle Creek Chorale blew its audiences away with the inaugural Rhapsody gala featuring Idina Menzel. Then the pandemic hit. But now, two years later, Rhapsody returned with a bang by bringing in six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald for a concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center on March 5.

The hour-long concert by the most decorated performer in musical theater history was certainly a highlight, but the evening overall brought together glamorous guests ready to support the most recorded men's chorus in the world.

Presented by Lexus and benefiting the Turtle Creek Chorale, the gala also pledged a portion of funds raised to support the work for racial equity and social justice of Black Theatre United, an organization founded by McDonald and other Black artists.

Co-chairs Craig Davis, Kathleen Frankford, Denise Lee, and Brandon Mosley welcomed guests to an elegant meal in the Meyerson lobby before the concert, and encouraged several rounds of fierce bidding for the live auction.

Following a performance by the Turtle Creek Chorale, McDonald appeared to join them on the iconic song "I Am What I Am" from La Cage aux Folles. Her ensuing set included some of her biggest hits, from "Summertime,""Climb Every Mountain,""Stars and the Moon," and an encore of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Then it was time to dance the night away in the lobby, where the crowd had swelled in size thanks to members of the public that also been welcome to purchase tickets to the concert.



Spotted on the dance floor were Jimmy O'Reilly, David Andrews, Dr. Steven Pounders, LeeAnn Locken, Steve Kemble, Chad Collom, Dr. Carla and Joey Russo, Regina Bruce, John Pickett, Liz Mikel, Ryan Matthieu Smith, and TCC membership president Wes McCormack, board chair Daniel Kuhn, and artistic director Sean Mikel Baugh.

The Turtle Creek Chorale was founded in 1980, and today is comprised of more than 250 singing and auxiliary members who contribute over 100,000 hours annually to rehearsals, performances, and community outreach. You can learn more, donate, and see the Chorale's performance schedule here.