Giddyup, Cowboy

Rhinestone cowpokes get back in the saddle for Dallas' Resource Center

By
LeeAnne Locken, Steve Kemble
LeeAnne Locken, Steve Kemble Photo by Shana Anderson
Shane Morgan, Ethan Skinner
Shane Morgan, Ethan Skinner Photo by Shana Anderson
Eric D. Johnson, Dr. Mark Parker, Ted Kincaid, Steve Atkinson, Shelly Skeen, Cece Cox
Eric D. Johnson, Dr. Mark Parker, Ted Kincaid, Steve Atkinson, Shelly Skeen, Resource Center CEO Cece Cox Photo by Shana Anderson
Callie Butcher, Nadia Haghighatian, Evren Yurchak
Callie Butcher, Nadia Haghighatian, Evren Yurchak Photo by Shana Anderson
Jimmy O’Reilly
Jimmy O’Reilly Photo by Shana Anderson
Caroline Hofmann, Laura Longwell
Caroline Hofmann, Laura Longwell Photo by Shana Anderson
Jack Pettit, Felicia Miller, Lee Borchert
Jack Pettit, Felicia Miller, Lee Borchert Photo by Shana Anderson
Michael Kaufman, Scot Presley, Steven Rayl, Durward Watson
Michael Kaufman, Scot Presley, Steven Rayl, Durward Watson Photo by Shana Anderson
Michael Ruiz, Paul Sims, Chad Svensson
Michael Ruiz, Paul Sims, Chad Svensson Photo by Shana Anderson
Mike Hopwood
Mike Hopwood Photo by Shana Anderson
Shane Allen, Jonathan Williamson, Zachariah Allen, Brittany Lee
Shane Allen, Jonathan Williamson, Zachariah Allen, Brittany Lee Photo by Shana Anderson
Tom Bakewell, Janet Hunter
Tom Bakewell, Janet Hunter Photo by Shana Anderson
Herb Weichsel, Kate Newman, James A. Jones, Keith Newman, Philip Clemmons
Herb Weichsel, Kate Newman, James A. Jones, Keith Newman, Philip Clemmons Photo by Shana Anderson
After a two-year in-person hiatus due to COVID, the Resource Center invited its supporters to get "back in the saddle" for the 24th year of its popular Toast to Life fundraising gala.

Vintage Western glam was the theme, and guests came dressed in their fringed, feathered, and rhinestoned best — most in boots, natch — to The Empire Room for an evening of eating, drinking, bidding, and line-dancing.

Co-chaired by Lacey Brutschy and Michael Buss, presented by ASP Cares Pharmacy, and hosted by Steve Kemble, "America's sassiest lifestyle guru," the party also featured drag saloon girls and a mechanical bull to help set the scene.

The Breckenridge Band crooned Brooks & Dunn hits before DJ Blake Ward took over, but not before a breathtaking live auction for some amazing vacations.

The silent auction was loaded as well, with plenty of original art, jewelry, home decor, fine dining, and exotic getaways up for grabs.

To help keep up their strength for nonstop line dancing, guests sampled bites from such local restaurants as Big Al's Smokehouse BBQ, Ellen's Southern Kitchen, The Food Trap, Gil's Elegant Catering, Luckys Cafe, Posh Cakes by Shane Morgan, Salum, Starbucks Coffee Company, Stock and Barrel, Street's Fine Chicken, and Taco Y Vino.

Spotted both on and off the dance floor (and on and off the mechanical bull) were LeeAnne Locken, Jimmy O'ReillyJack Pettit, Felicia Miller, Lee BorchertCaroline Hofmann, Laura Longwell, Michael Kaufman, Scot Presley, Kate and Keith Newman, Philip ClemmonsEric D. Johnson, Dr. Mark Parker, Ted Kincaid, Steve Atkinson, Shelly Skeen, Ethan Skinner, Shane Allen, Jonathan Williamson, Zachariah Allen, and Brittany Lee.

All told, more than $261,000 was raised for the Resource Center, which pursues societal equity by proudly offering LGBTQIA+ affirming resources designed to improve health and wellness, strengthen families and communities, and provide transformative education and advocacy.

Since its inception in 1999, Toast to Life has raised over $4.3 million for the organization's programs and services.

