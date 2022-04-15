Rhinestone cowpokes get back in the saddle for Dallas' Resource Center

After a two-year in-person hiatus due to COVID, the Resource Center invited its supporters to get "back in the saddle" for the 24th year of its popular Toast to Life fundraising gala.

Vintage Western glam was the theme, and guests came dressed in their fringed, feathered, and rhinestoned best — most in boots, natch — to The Empire Room for an evening of eating, drinking, bidding, and line-dancing.

Co-chaired by Lacey Brutschy and Michael Buss, presented by ASP Cares Pharmacy, and hosted by Steve Kemble, "America's sassiest lifestyle guru," the party also featured drag saloon girls and a mechanical bull to help set the scene.

The Breckenridge Band crooned Brooks & Dunn hits before DJ Blake Ward took over, but not before a breathtaking live auction for some amazing vacations.

The silent auction was loaded as well, with plenty of original art, jewelry, home decor, fine dining, and exotic getaways up for grabs.

To help keep up their strength for nonstop line dancing, guests sampled bites from such local restaurants as Big Al's Smokehouse BBQ, Ellen's Southern Kitchen, The Food Trap, Gil's Elegant Catering, Luckys Cafe, Posh Cakes by Shane Morgan, Salum, Starbucks Coffee Company, Stock and Barrel, Street's Fine Chicken, and Taco Y Vino.

Spotted both on and off the dance floor (and on and off the mechanical bull) were LeeAnne Locken, Jimmy O'Reilly, Jack Pettit, Felicia Miller, Lee Borchert, Caroline Hofmann, Laura Longwell, Michael Kaufman, Scot Presley, Kate and Keith Newman, Philip Clemmons, Eric D. Johnson, Dr. Mark Parker, Ted Kincaid, Steve Atkinson, Shelly Skeen, Ethan Skinner, Shane Allen, Jonathan Williamson, Zachariah Allen, and Brittany Lee.

All told, more than $261,000 was raised for the Resource Center, which pursues societal equity by proudly offering LGBTQIA+ affirming resources designed to improve health and wellness, strengthen families and communities, and provide transformative education and advocacy.

Since its inception in 1999, Toast to Life has raised over $4.3 million for the organization's programs and services.