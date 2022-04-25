Heartfelt Dallas UNICEF gala raises crucial funds for aid in Ukraine

What: 2022 UNICEF Dallas Celebration

Where: Thompson Hotel

The 411: Champions and patrons of UNICEF USA’s North Texas Regional Office came together to celebrate and raise funds for UNICEF USA at the fourth annual UNICEF Dallas Celebration on April 22.

With a special eye on the humanitarian emergency taking place as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UNICEF leaders stressed the organization's mission of relentlessly pursuing a more equitable world for every child.

Over the past two months, they say, UNICEF and partners have been working around the clock to deliver emergency medical services, critical health supplies, safe water for drinking and hygiene, and shelter and protection in Ukraine.

UNICEF USA CEO and president Michael J. Nyenhuis told the audience, "Despite the dangers, our teams remain very active inside Ukraine, where we have been operational for 25 years. We have mobile teams providing vital health services, including critical psycho-social support for children. We are providing clean water, emergency supplies, and critical materials to hospitals. UNICEF has also begun a humanitarian cash transfer program to support thousands of the most vulnerable families with resources for the basics they need.”

During the evening, guests had the opportunity to give critical funds for Ukraine and other areas of conflict and disaster. These lifesaving and life-changing gifts included ready-to-use therapeutic food packets, community water pumps, school-in-a-box kits, and emergency relief services.

The event honored Founder and Chief Executive Officer of United to Learn Abigail Williams with the Spirit of Compassion Award, which was presented by event leadership committee member Jessica Nowitzki. Williams was recognized for her leadership in the areas of youth empowerment, children’s rights, and equity in education.

After speeches, dinner, and award recognitions, guests were treated to a special performance by soulful Fort Worth blues musician Abraham Alexander. Poizon Ivy the DJ then kicked amped up the after-party with a playlist that kept party-goers on their feet.

In total, the Dallas community raised more than $750,000 for UNICEF’s work in over 190 countries, with $165,000 going directly to UNICEF’s response in Ukraine.

Who: Notable attendees included Joyce Goss and Selwyn Rayzor (members of the UNICEF USA North Texas Board), as well as UNICEF ambassador Dirk Nowitzki, former Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings and Micki Rawlings, Moll Anderson, Charlie Anderson, Kara Goss, Claire Haidar, Jennifer Karol, Kyle Bass, Alexandra Suich-Bass, Haley Arias, Katharine Newman, Thear Suzuki, Dr. Lyndsey Harper, Tracey Doi, Richard Moses, April Allen, and Sean Allen.