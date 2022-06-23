Texas Rangers score $1.85 million at charity gala starring Darius Rucker

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation hit a grand slam with the 2022 TEX Gala, presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The second annual event raised $1.85 million for the foundation's community initiatives, $200,000 more than last year's inaugural ball.

About 1,150 guests braved the heat on the evening of Monday, June 20, making the night a sell-out. Many showed their Rangers spirit by donning their best red, white, and blue.

VIPs started with a private cocktail hour in the Lexus Home Plate Club. Then the masses arrived for a larger cocktail hour, at which they posed at photo booths, purchased Kendra Scott jewelry mystery bags, and played on the Choctaw game tables.

Attendees had the opportunity to bid on terrific live and silent auction items that included exclusive Rangers experiences and an assortment of sports and Hollywood memorabilia.

A multicourse dinner featuring prime cut beef, chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and an assortment of plated desserts was served on the playing surface of the Rangers' stadium.

Then members of the Rangers organization and foundation — including executives Karin Morris and Neil Leibman, and announcer Emily Jones — took the stage to underscore their mission in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. David Hogg, Sr. talked about his son’s experience at a Texas Rangers Youth Academy, one of the beneficiaries of the gala.

The Texas Rangers Six Shooters were there to cheer with the crowd throughout the fundraising efforts (like a spirited game of "Heads or Tails").

The highlight of the night was a live performance from three-time Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker. To the delight of fans, he opened with his song "Alright" and ran through his many hits until he ended with a rousing cover of Prince’s "Purple Rain."

Earlier in the day, Texas Rangers players Taylor Hearn, Jon Gray, and Dane Dunning had presented Rucker with a custom powder blue jersey. Rucker also met former MLB and Rangers legends Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez and Ferguson Jenkins.

Since its founding in 1991, the foundation has invested more than $50 million in the community. The nonprofit provides funding for children, the military, first responders and their families, and more.