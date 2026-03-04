Grace and grandeur
44 Dallas Symphony debutantes make regal bows at 40th Presentation Ball
The 40th Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball brought a resplendent night of poise and pageantry - draped in pink - to the Meyerson Symphony Center on Saturday, February 21.
The glittering event marked three milestones in 2026, all worthy of grand celebration: 125 years of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra; 80 years of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League; and 40 years of the DSOL Presentation Ball.
The opulent evening drew 1,200 attendees, impeccably dressed in their ballgowns and black- or white-tie tuxedos, for one of Dallas’ most glamorous formal events of the year. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League is the largest of its kind in the nation, and the annual Presentation Ball is its largest fundraiser.
The 2026 milestone Presentation Ball took place under the guidance of co-chairs Kristin Hallam and Maggie Kipp, alongside DSOL president Claire Catrino (herself a 2011 DSOL debutante).
The evening’s honorary chairs were longtime Dallas Symphony supporters Fanchon and Howard Hallam. (To wit: A gift from the Hallams was instrumental in establishing the Kim Noltemy Young Musicians Program, one of the programs that the Presentation Ball supports.)
Maggie Kipp, Claire Catrino, Kristin HallamPhoto by Danny Campbell
Guests arrived early for a cocktail reception in the lower lobby of the Meyerson. As the chimes rang, women picked up their dresses and the crowd ascended the staircase to the grand lobby, which was already set for dinner later that evening.
Working with various shades of "ruby" - the traditional 40th anniversary gemstone - event planner Steve Kemble, producer Tom Addis, and The Garden Gate owner Junior Villanueva decked out the space in blushes, burgundies, and deeper pinks - from the draping, to the table linens and floral arrangements, to the dance floor.
As stunning as the venue looked, however, the stars of the night were the 44 young women who made their debuts inside the concert hall:
Claire Francis Andrews, Madeline Grace Behrens, Claire Louise Bradshaw, Ryan Ella Marie Brown, Eleanor Baxter Browne, Meredith Lilly Burkhart, Jaya Fields Cagle, Catherine Sophia Cox, Larkin McKay Devening, Marbella Mora Duarte, Sophie Elizabeth Dybala, Kathryne Grace Eastin, Gisele Mary Rose Enrico, Ashley Shannon Goldman, Stella Jane Grabham, MaKenna Loy Harvey, Elizabeth Ann Hautt, Jane Penny Hochman, Madeleine Christine Jenkins, Livia Grace Lange, Charlotte Bryant Lauten, Madeline Mae Mayer, Sue Sealy McGowin, Attales Grace Meyer, Elizabeth Catherine Nance, Madelyn Leigh Neuhoff, Carly Nicole Polka, Chloe Olivia Polka, Rachel Camille Rader, Sofia Marie Reyes, Marlo Elizabeth Rivas, Campbell Ann Schultz, Kathleen Brooks Searcy, Lindy Kate Smith, Sienna Alexis Stagen, Tessa Elizabeth Stephenson, Charlotte Spencer Stiles, Harper Catherine Tagg, Margaret Lee Thompson, Corinne Elizabeth Tinker, Georgia Bedell Williamson, Virginia Anne Wilson, Olivia Constance Zambrano, and Elena Catherine Zeballos.
McKenna Harvey presented by John Harvey on the stage, bathed in pink light.Photo by Danny Campbell
After each woman was introduced by master of ceremonies Stan Gardner, they were escorted gingerly down the staircase by their father, or in some cases, a brother or uncle, who gave them a little smooch on the cheek and carefully stepped around their billowing white dresses to watch them take their bows.
While the Dave Alexander Orchestra serenaded to a song of their choosing, they walked forward on stage, floated their arms out while clutching a bouquet, and curtsied all the way to the floor. Members of the Honor Guard then offered their hand to assist the debs' rise from the floor and carefully escorted them off stage.
Olivia Lange takes her bow.Photo by Danny Campbell
The famous "Texas Dip" is both a feat of gymnastics and a most regal courtly bow. The debs had worked for months to perfect the maneuver under the guidance of Densil Adams and Mia Davis.
Once all 44 debs had been presented, they re-entered the stage with the Honor Guard for a final "photo finish" called the Grand Tableau. The crowd made up of family and college-age friends applauded and cheered enthusiastically for all on stage.
The formalities weren't done yet. An ensemble of trumpeters played a fanfare as the debs and their escorts processed into the foyer. There, the young women's fathers were waiting for a traditional grand waltz on the dance floor.
The debs dance with their dads.Photo by Danny Campbell
Guests sat down to dinner of Caprese salad, seared filet, and a chocolate wine cake or berry cheese mousse dome; attentive wine stewards never let glasses run dry.
The dance floor quickly filled to the sounds of the Jordan Kahn Orchestra.
The presentation of Dallas Symphony debutantes is a time-honored tradition for many of Dallas' most influential and philanthropic families.
The Dallas Symphony debutantes are of college age and typically are graduates of Dallas-area high schools, but may be attending college out of the area. Participation is open to all young women. Like pledging a sorority, participants pay fees and participate in parties, fundraisers, classes, and other events throughout the year, all leading up to the Presentation Ball.
The annual event also represents a fun coming-together of generations. This year, for example, debutante mom Lee Thompson (who was presented in the second year of the Presentation Ball) and husband David (who was her Honor Guard escort) watched as their second daughter, Margaret, made her debut. The Cox family celebrated a second debutante daughter with Cate’s debut, and the Stiles family saw the presentation of a third daughter, Charlotte.
Honorary chairs Fanchon and Howard Hallam.Photo by Danny Campbell
It was also a big night for the Hallam family. Co-chair Kristin Hallam's husband, James (son of honorary chairs Fanchon and Howard Hallam), is a former Honor Guard. Three of the next-generation Hallams participated in the 2926 Honor Guard: Hite Hallam, Hale Hallam, and Benton Lynch.
Also playing significant roles this year: Barbara and Don Averitt, who have assisted the debutantes since the first ball; and ball committee members Nancy Gopez, Sarah Mills, Annabel Toole, Stephanie Hunt, Mari Epperson, Christine Winn, Belinda Hancock, Nancy Labadie, Marena Gault, Sandy Ammons, and Sharon Ballew. Also lending their support were Michelle Miller Burns, the Ross Perot President and CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and Roger Gault, chair of the DSO Board of Governors.
Since its founding in 1946 by visionary philanthropist Tincy Miller, the DSOL has contributed over $25 million to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s education and outreach programs.