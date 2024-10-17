True Icons
Trailblazing Dallasites honored at The Family Place's annual luncheon
The director, producer, and star of the film It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni, was the special guest at The Family Place's 28th annual Texas Trailblazers luncheon on October 4 at the Hilton Anatole.
VIPs joined luncheon co-chairs Lauren Black, Nakita Johnson, Clarisa Lindenmeyer, and Lauren McKinnon, alongside honorary chairs Lindsay and George Billingsley, at a small meet-and-greet with Baldoni next to the ballroom.
Cameron Cadenhead and Megan TownsendPhoto by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass
Besides sipping sparkling water and Aperol spritzes, the mini reception gave everyone a chance to purchase raffle tickets for three packages:
- A luxury getaway to Sedona, Arizona, provided by Planet Lincoln. The three-night stay at Seven Canyons Resort included daily golf for four and award-winning dining and luxury accommodations.
- Gift cards, gift certificates, and VIP shopping experiences from some of Dallas’ finest retailers, such as Nicholson Hardie, St. Bernard Sports, Tootsies Dallas, Tory Burch Highland Park, Starpower, and Stanley Korshak, along with a rare Jimmy Choo luxury bracelet.
- A priceless Justin Baldoni memorabilia package including signed books and a signed original movie poster from Baldoni’s film collection.
Once the crowd of more than 800 was invited into the Chantilly Ballroom and took their seats, The Family Place CEO Tiffany Tate welcomed attendees and outlined the nonprofit's mission.
The Family Place is the largest provider of family violence services in Texas, serving more than 44,000 people in 2023. Programs include a 24-hour hotline, three emergency shelters — including the state's only shelter for men and their children — a transitional housing program with 25 apartments, three counseling centers, two medical clinics, a dental clinic, a job readiness program, violence prevention education programs for schools, court-ordered supervised visitation, court-ordered counseling for abusers, and legal services. All survivor services are free and provided in both Spanish and English.
Tate introduced the new Paige Flink Icon Award, given to someone who embodies the spirit, heart, and relentless drive of retired CEO Paige Flink. Tate shared that during the three decades that Flink served as CEO, she took the organization from a single shelter to a leading force in North Texas, building innovative programs, creating vital partnerships, and challenging the way our community responds to domestic violence.
After joking that it should be called the "Get ‘Stuff’ Done Award," Tate and Flink brought inaugural recipient Jamie Williams to the stage.
Paige Flink Icon Award recipient Jamie Williams and Paige Flink.Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass
“If we want to talk about ‘getting things done’, I cannot think of anyone more of a ‘doer’ than Jamie.," said Flink. "For years, she has used her strategic vision and partnerships to enact real, sustainable change. Her ability to turn investments into transformative results are why she is an icon and the perfect inaugural recipient of this award.”
The luncheons four chairs each shared sobering facts about domestic violence, especially in Dallas, including that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 7 men in Texas have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime — a reminder that statistically that represents one of the four co-chairs on stage or two guests seated at each table.
Johnson shared a graphic of the domestic violence calls to the crisis hotline by ZIP code to highlight that domestic violence knows no boundaries and crosses every socioeconomic, racial, and geographic divide.
McKinnon also took a moment to recognized all the men in the room, as The Family Place invites men to not just join the discussion on family violence, but encourages them to be advocates within the community. This year The Family Place also introduced the Men Ending Domestic Violence Auxiliary Group.
Following a meal that leaned into autumn flavors — toasted butternut squash salad, sage-rubbed chicken, charred Brussels sprouts with maple-thyme au jus — a video highlighted the inspiring work of the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Dr. Opal Lee.
Dione Sims, Texas Trailblazer Award recipient Dr. Opal Lee, and The Family Place CEO Tiffany Tate.Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass
Dr. Lee is this year’s recipient of the Texas Trailblazer Award, which recognizes those who have achieved remarkable success and opened doors of opportunity for countless others. A standing ovation welcomed the 98 year old to the stage, with Dr. Lee reminding the crowd that, “if people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love.”
Guests were then encouraged to donate to The Family Place, with projected graphics outlining how each dollar donated helps survivors. Battery-operated candles set at each chair, to help shine a light on domestic violence, flickered on as the donations poured in, bolstered by a $50,000 match from the Hollman Family Foundation.
The finale was the keynote conversation with Baldoni, an advocate for redefining masculinity, and moderator Natalie Nanasi, associate professor of law and director of the SMU Judge Elmo B. Hunter Legal Center for Victims of Crimes Against Women. Baldoni is also known for his role as Rafael in the long-running CW show Jane the Virgin; his talk show Man Enough, which is described as a disruptive panel series that explores what it means to be a man today; and as a speaker at the 2017 TEDWomen Conference.
Moderator Natalie Nanasi and featured speaker Justin Baldoni.Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass
Baldoni discussed his recent film, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel, and his decision to bring it to the screen:
When I first read "It Ends With Us," I found myself judging the character. I found myself as a man thinking ‘well just leave, just leave, he is clearly abusing you.’ And I didn’t like how that made me feel; I didn’t like that I was judging her. By the end of the book, it all made sense and I understood it, and it had a pretty profound effect on me and I can only imagine the effect that it had on so many women and survivors, and so many in which they didn’t necessarily know they were in abusive relationships. So that’s one of the reasons why I wanted to develop this book into film. I thought that if this book could help so many women, I can’t imagine what a movie could do.
He also touched on breaking through gender roles, how women are viewed and treated in society, and how domestic violence affects everyone, regardless of class, age, or gender.
Spotted applauding in the crowd were Family Place board chair Harold and Bunny Ginsburg, Joyce Goss, Greer Goss, Lynn McBee, Carol Seay, Caren Prothro, Michelle Goolsby, Senator Royce and Carol West, Lindsay Jacaman, Holly Krug, Kristin Hallam, Kit Sawers, Emily Maduro, Susan Scullin, Jess Bass Bolander, Delia Jasso, Mary Bowman Campbell, Jimmy Heimpel, Ana and Jim Yoder, Vinette and Mike Montgomery, Sally Pretorius Hodge, Katie Flowers Samler, Calvert Collins-Bratton, Chuck Steelman, Lisa Singleton, Venise Stewart, Gayle Sands, Stephanie Seay, Tanya Rice, Caren Lock, Nancy Scripps, and Priya Murphy.