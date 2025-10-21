Alfresco evening
Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park patrons party under the stars to raise $1.1M
WHAT: Party in the Park
WHERE: Klyde Warren Park
THE 411: Dallas’ favorite green space sparkled under the city lights as the nonprofit Klyde Warren Park celebrated its 13th anniversary on October 9. Presented by Republic National Distributing Company, the open-air bash drew 960 guests and raised an impressive $1.1 million to keep the beloved urban oasis thriving.
Myrna and Bob Schlegel, Margot Perot.Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander
The evening kicked off with a lively cocktail reception beside the Nancy Best Fountain, hosted by First United Bank, where guests mingled amid the sound of splashing water and the glow of downtown’s skyline. A starlit supper sponsored by SMU followed, with HALL wines flowing freely and the scene set by lush florals and sleek décor from Todd Events.
Entertainment was as dazzling as the setting. Texas-born singer-songwriter Erin Duvall opened the show with a soulful performance before the crowd hit the dance floor for Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees, the world’s top Bee Gees tribute band. Sequins, shimmer, and a whole lot of disco fever kept guests grooving late into the night.
Guided by honorary co-chairs Debbie and John Tolleson and their children Amy and Peter Baldwin and Kacy and Carter Tolleson, who served as event co-chairs, the celebration underscored Klyde Warren Park’s vital role as Dallas’ town square.
Peter and Amy Baldwin, John and Debbie Tolleson, Kacy and Carter Tolleson.Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander
Since opening in 2012, the park has welcomed more than 1.5 million visitors annually and hosted over 1,300 free community programs each year.
WHO: Jason and Porschla Kidd, Klyde Warren Park president and CEO Kit Sawers, Myrna and Bob Schlegel, Margot Perot, Paul von Wupperfeld and Andy Smith, Lynn McBee, Jennifer Staubach Gates, Jody and Sheila Grant, Lyda Hill, Randy and Nancy Best, James and Kristen Hallam, Brent and Monica Christopher, Gillian Breidenbach, Aleta Stampley, Michelle Fojtasek, Brendan and Helen McGuire, Calvert Collins-Bratton and Vince Bratton, Gavin and Caroline Loehr, George and Lindsay Billingsley, Lloyd Pierson and Laura Ginsburg Pierson, Heather and Barrett Linburg, Mary Jalonick, Monica and Brent Christopher, Ray and Heather Washburne, Tori and Ross Mulford, Trevor and Kellen Smith, Jess Bass Bolander and Tyler Bolander, Penny Reid and Tom Nolan, Chantel and Robb Boudreaux, Muffin Lemak, Julie Butler, Lee Cullum, Caren Kline, Theo Ross, Troy and Kari Kloewer.