Red-carpet events
TV and arts icons bring star power to top Dallas luncheons this spring
Fundraising luncheons in Dallas can be as glamorous and impactful as evening galas, often welcoming A-list stars from stage and screen to deliver keynote speeches that draw hundreds of philanthropic attendees. Spring 2026 events are no exception. This season's lineup of celebrity presenters includes legendary TV actresses, a ballet icon, and more. Here are seven spring luncheons bringing major star power to the table in Dallas.
Destiny Award Luncheon featuring Misty Copeland
February 27 at Omni Dallas Hotel
Ballet trailblazer Misty Copeland, the first Black woman promoted to principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre and one of the most influential artists in the world of dance, will headline the 26th annual luncheon benefiting St. Philip’s School & Community Center. The event begins with a student showcase, followed by a luncheon featuring an intimate conversation with Copeland (moderated by Lael & Peter Brodsky) about her rise in the world of ballet and her advocacy work. The luncheon, chaired by Pamela Wills-Ward and Mitchell Ward, is the school’s largest fundraiser, and this year will highlight the grand opening of the Moody Performing and Fine Arts Center. Tickets ($350) and more information are available here.
Beacon of Hope Luncheon featuring Steve Burns
March 13 at Omni Dallas Hotel
Steve Burns, the original host of the longtime Nickelodeon series Blue's Clues, will headline the 2026 luncheon benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation. In a presentation titled “The Cost of Showing Up Happy: Burnout and the Wisdom of Asking for Help,” Burns will reflect on living with undiagnosed depression at the height of his fame and the lessons he has learned about burnout. The luncheon, which marks the nonprofit's 20th anniversary, supports youth mental health education and suicide prevention programs across North Texas. Amy and Michael Roseman and Meredith and David Camp are the event co-chairs, and Kevin Hall is president of Grant Halliburton Foundation. Tickets ($250) are available here.
Chick Lit Luncheon featuring Lauren Graham
March 27 at Hilton Anatole
Actress Lauren Graham, beloved for her roles on Gilmore Girls and Parenthood, will headline the 20th annual luncheon benefiting Community Partners of Dallas. Presented by Dr. Robert and Lara Tafel, the landmark event will feature a wine reception, seated lunch, awards presentation, and onstage conversation with Graham, also a New York Times bestselling author and SMU grad with local ties. The luncheon is chaired by Brooke Bailey and Elizabeth Dacus, with Leigh Anne Haugh serving as honorary chair. Community Partners of Dallas serves thousands of abused and neglected children annually across greater Dallas. Tables and platinum-level individual seats (starting at $1,000) are available on the website.
Junior League Milestones Luncheon featuring Priya Parker
April 10 at Fairmont Dallas Hotel
This year's Junior League power lunch will be headlined by acclaimed author, facilitator, and strategic advisor Priya Parker, New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters. Mary M. Jalonick will be honored as Sustainer of the Year at the event, which is chaired by Krystle Craycraft, with sustaining chair Diana Hamilton. Following the luncheon program, Parker will host a book signing. The event benefits the Junior League of Dallas Community Service Fund, which supports the organization's many civic causes throughout greater Dallas. For more information, tables, and tickets ($300 or $500 for VIP), head here.
Educational First Steps Luncheon Featuring Leland Vittert
April 17 at Fairmont Dallas Hotel
Leland Vittert, chief Washington anchor for NewsNation and author of Born Lucky, will headline the inaugural luncheon benefiting Educational First Steps. The longtime journalist, who has reported from global conflict zones, will discuss his career and experience growing up with autism in an "unplugged" conversation that underscores the power of early intervention and family support. Chaired by Katie Rose and Shelby Sticksel Bliss, the event - which will also include a VIP "bellinis & bites" reception and meet-and-greet - will also honor United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and the Morris Foundation. Educational First Steps works to strengthen early childhood education across North Texas. For more information and tickets (when they become available), visit the website.
Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support Luncheon starring Mariska Hargitay
May 8 at Hilton Anatole
Actress Mariska Hargitay, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, will keynote the 33rd annual luncheon benefiting Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support. Inspired by her iconic role as Captain Olivia Benson on the NBC crime drama, Hargitay founded the Joyful Heart Foundation, which works to transform society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. The luncheon and awards presentation is chaired by Stephanie Bond and Angela Crates, and will raise critical funds for Genesis’ shelter and services for women and children escaping domestic violence. Sponsorships are currently available at the website.