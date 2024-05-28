Introducing the debs
45 new Dallas Symphony debutantes bow in at Presentation Ball party
School may be out for the year, but for the newest coterie of Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes, class is now in session. Forty-five young women began their journey toward the 39th Annual Presentation Ball, set for February 15, 2025 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2025 debutantes were introduced during “Announcement Weekend,” May 16-18. The kick-off ushers in a series of events and training, culminating in the women's much-anticipated “Texas dip” into Dallas society.
The festivities began with an elegant Announcement Party on Thursday, May 16, followed by a Deb and Honor Guard family dinner at the historic downtown El Fenix on Friday, May 17. The weekend continued with a couture gown showcase at the luxurious Stanley Korshak Bridal Salon on Saturday morning, May 18, inspiring many for the look and style of the white gown they’ll choose for their grand debut.
The debs were introduced at the party by emcee Stan Gardner. Longtime volunteer Heather Moore played a pivotal role behind the scenes coaching the debutantes and Honor Guard for a smooth presentation.
Presentation Ball co-chairs Ginger Sager and Barbara Averitt, along with DSOL President Dixey Arterburn, oversaw the weekend’s events. They certainly are no strangers to Presentation Ball. Arterburn chaired the ball when her daughter, Libby, made her debut in 2014. Averitt has been a devoted participant since the ball's inception in 1987.
“It is always exciting to see the Debs and Honor Guard make new friends and memories throughout the year,” Arterburn says. “They are Ambassadors for the symphony, while supporting the education and outreach programs for the Dallas Symphony.”
Part of the fun of following the event each year is seeing which “legacy” families are involved. Several mothers of this year's debutantes made their own debuts in past years: Lauren Hudgins Peacock (1990), Kloe Kalberer Barcus (1992), Brett Cohen Levy (1988), and Jennifer Hancock Copeland (1995).
It’s also family affair for Dawne and Patrick Tribolet, who proudly watched as their third daughter was announced. Other parents who have had debutante daughters in prior years included Kloe and Cy Barcus, Lauren and Joel Ciarochi, Beth and Garner Newton, Jennifer and Julian Potter, and Jennifer and Taylor Stone.
Notable attendees also included Linda Burk, Terry Loftis, Denton Bricker, and Nancy Labadie.
The Assembly, a dedicated group of former debutantes who support the Symphony League, was represented by officers Bronwyn Cordiak,Allie McWhorter, Katie Kottwitz, Emily Stone Young, Isabella Cox,Samantha Sullivan, Danielle Ward, Paige Slates, and Margaret Bracken.
The Honor Guard officers, who presented the debutantes, were John Liptack, Matthew Melcher, Eric Hirschbrich, Stratton Hibbs, and Jack Schlafer.
And now for the most important part - the 2025 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes are:
Olivia Reese Chambers Barber, Brooke Lucille Barcus, Brooke Makenna Barnes, Lauren Elizabeth Brown, Abigail Claire Carlisle, Sara Grace Cashion, Sara Elizabeth Cavey, Elle Terese Chavis, Rebecca Lauren Ciarochi, Olivia Katherine Coker, Lauren Kelley de la Vergne, Isabelle Catherine Eggart, Annabel Dianne Everitt, Paige Galvin, Eliana Lourdes Garcia, Sophie Michelle Goelzer, Elizabeth Rose Goelzer, Alexa Christine Grabow, Camille LaClaire Gravel, Katherine Blaine Hess, Grace Alexandra Hoverman, Sydney Sherrill Hoyl, Madeleine Sutton Hubach, Katherine Anne Hudnall, Hannah Elizabeth Jackson, Harper Leigh Knight, Ella-Rose Marcus Levy, Lily Bauchet Lynch, Ivy Ann Mazzuchi, Julia Holliman Montgomery, Natalie Brooke Newton, Isabella Rosa O’Brien, Anne Blanche Peacock, Ava Francis Perpall, Caroline Elizabeth Petrikas, Lauren Elizabeth Porray, Vivian Grace Potter, Alexandra Elise Sargis, Grace Isabelle Schlafer, Madelyn Grace Sporl, Mary Nash Stone, Ava Marie Tribolet, Natalie Elaine VanArsdale, Samantha Renee Ward, and Annabeth Gracelyn Winn.
The presentation of Dallas Symphony debutantes is a time-honored tradition for many of Dallas' most influential and philanthropic families. The debs are of college age (they must be 21 at Presentation Ball time) and typically are graduates of Dallas-area high schools, but may be attending college out of the area.
Participation is open to all young women. Much like a sorority, participants pay fees and participate in parties, fundraisers, classes, and other events throughout the year, all leading up to the Presentation Ball.
The Presentation Ball, which was founded by Tincy Miller and first held in 1987, is the largest fundraiser for the DSOL. Over $15 million has been raised for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through the annual black- or white-tie event.
Founded in 1946, the DSOL's mission is to support the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education and fundraising activities. Since 1998 the League has contributed over $23 million in support of the DSO's many community initiatives.