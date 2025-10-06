Lights. Camera. Adopt.
Puppies and paparazzi steal the spotlight at SPCA of Texas Fur Ball
Sparkling dresses, dapper suits, and the occasional puppy kiss stole the show at the SPCA of Texas’ Fur Ball on September 19. More than 500 of the nonprofit’s most passionate supporters gathered at the Frontiers of Flight Museum near Love Field, ready to make a difference and have a great time doing it.
Billed as DFW’s most paw-some gala, the Fur Ball celebrates the powerful bond between people and their pets while raising critical funds for the SPCA of Texas’ mission to rescue, heal, and find loving homes for thousands of animals each year. This year’s event — themed "Lights. Camera. Adopt." — was chaired by Kristin Hallam, with The Dealey Family Foundation serving as honorary chairs.
Brian Curtis, James Hallam, Kristin Hallam, Chris Luna.Photo by Thomas Garza Photography
After checking in and posing for photos, guests made their way upstairs for cocktails and one of the evening’s favorite attractions: the Cuddle Zone. Sleepy, soft puppies eager for nuzzles — and available for adoption — were cradled and cooed over while guests browsed a lively silent auction featuring animal-themed baskets, restaurant and spa gift cards, designer bags, jewelry, and artwork.
As the evening continued, guests moved downstairs and through a tunnel of "paparazzi" before entering the softly glowing dining area, bedecked with white orchids courtesy of event designer Steve Kemble.
Photo by Joseph Haubert Photography
Dinner by Vestals Catering began with a butter leaf salad with poached pears and spiced pecans, followed by red wine-braised short rib garnished with crispy onions. Alternating desserts of triple chocolate layer cake and apple-cranberry shortcake got forks flying as guests sampled their neighbors' treats.
Returning emcee and NBC 5 anchor Brian Curtis, himself a proud pet parent of rescued dog Ocho, reminded everyone of the reason behind the festivities. Tripawd Sapphire, a gorgeous Rottweiler mix, also took the stage to share her rehabilitation story via video.
Krystelle Sun with Sapphire.Photo by Thomas Garza Photography
SPCA of Texas president and CEO Chris Luna expressed gratitude to the dedicated volunteers and staff, encouraging the crowd to give generously to support life-saving care for animals in need.
Luna also announced a $31 million capital campaign titled Care Unleashed, which has already raised more than 75 percent of the funds needed to add 39,000 square feet to the nonprofit’s reimagined Stephens Greth Foundation Campus and the new Addy Foundation Care and Recovery Center.
Auctioneer Grant Snyder then led a spirited live auction that saw guests competing for luxurious getaways and a private dinner at chef Kent Rathbun's home — a prize so popular it sold twice.
James Hallam makes a bid.Photo by Thomas Garza Photography
To wrap up the evening, guests hit the dance floor as Manhattan kept the energy high late into the evening. Spotted among the crowd were last year's chairs Lawrence and Katy Bock, Trevor and Jan Rees-Jones, Kameron Westcott, Madelaine Lam, Randy Pruett, Bill Driscoll, Michelle Bleiberg, Olivia Nelson, Tanya Rice, Katy Brooks, Peter and Lael Brodsky, and Miss Texas Sadie Schiermeyer, all there to support a cause close to their hearts.
In total, the Fur Ball raised more than $800,000, funds that go directly toward rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding homes for thousands of animals across North Texas.