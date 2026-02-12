Soup's On
Stewpot Alliance luncheon raises funds and hope for Dallas neighbors in need
What: 2026 Stewpot Alliance Soup’s On! Luncheon and Art Show
Where: Thompson Dallas
The 411: The 18th annual Stewpot Alliance Soup’s On! Luncheon and Art Sale took place Monday, February 2, with proceeds benefiting The Stewpot.
Since its inception in 1975 as a ministry of First Presbyterian Church of Dallas to feed people on the streets downtown, The Stewpot has served more than 9 million meals and has grown to provide comprehensive support services for people experiencing poverty and homelessness.
Since 2008, Soup’s On has raised more than $5 million for Dallas neighbors experiencing homelessness and poverty.
The 2026 event was presented by H-E-B/Central Market and co-chaired by community leaders Cory and Shane Bowen and Ashley and Danny Ellis, and retired Dallas Regional Chamber president and CEO Dale Petroskey served as honorary chair. Brenda Snitzer is executive director of The Stewpot.
The luncheon, emceed by NBC 5 anchor Deborah Ferguson, welcomed about 700 patrons eager to hear from keynote speaker Hailee Kaleem Wright. The singer, songwriter and actor (whose roles include Catherine of Aragon in SIX: The Musical and Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical shared her story of resilience — about overcoming homelessness twice on her rise to Broadway stardom. She also surprised attendees with a heartfelt performance of “Firework.”
The other stars of the day were the chefs who provided the delectable slips and slurps of savory soups. They were: Head chef Brian C. Luscher of 33 Restaurant Group (Suburban Yacht Club, Union Bear, Taverna Rossa); Jeff Bekavac, Goodwins; J. Chastain, Duro Hospitality (Sister, The Charles, El Carlos Elegante); Omar Flores, Big Dill Hospitality (Casa Brasa, Muchacho Tex-Mex, Whistle Britches, Even Coast); Danyele McPherson, Leela’s Wine Bar; Janice Provost, Parigi; Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, Oh Hi! Hospitality (AM/FM, Puerto Cocina & Bar); Jeramie Robison, Thompson Dallas; Abraham Salum, Salum; and special guest chef Adam Bazaldua from Dallas City Council.
The luncheon also featured an art show including 100 pieces of original art created by artists from The Stewpot Art Program.
Who: Nichelle Sullivan, Mabrie Jackson, Jessica Gonzales, Chelsea Fletcher, Christina Collins, Lynn Fisher, Christy Coltrin, Jack Oldham, Brad Oldham, Tom Falk, Karen Falk, Ellen McStay, Dee McStay Howell, Charlene Jin Lee, Bea Njuguna, Lisa Meyer, Anne Seanor, Patti Flowers, Amanda Applewhite, Jennifer Black, Julie Bell, Liz Brantley, Karen Novakowski, Stacey Angel, Venise Stuart, Sarah Hardin, and hundreds more.