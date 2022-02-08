Dallas luxury motorcoach Vonlane expands service and lowers select fares to 2 Texas cities

In a major turnaround from the raging pandemic times of 2020 and 2021, travel demand is now exceeding expectations in Texas, and Dallas-based Vonlane is hitting the road more frequently to get travelers where they want to go.

According to a February 7 release, the luxury bus operator has introduced 24 new departures per week to its two most popular routes, Dallas-Austin and Dallas-Houston (both ways). In addition, Vonlane is lowering fares to $89 on select departures for a limited time. More on that in a sec.

The newly added departures are:

Dallas-Austin: 8 am and 8 pm on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

Austin-Dallas: 8 am and 8 pm on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

Dallas-Houston: 7 am and 8:30 pm on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

Houston-Dallas: 7 am and 8:30 pm on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

For the first time, Vonlane offers service every two hours between Dallas and Austin, beginning am 6 am, both ways. There now are eight daily trips between Dallas and Houston on these days, beginning at 6 am.

A more limited schedule operates in all cities on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Last year, Vonlane also revived service between Dallas and Oklahoma City, a route that had been on hold due to the pandemic. It is the only route outside of Texas, although service to Nashville and Atlanta had been announced, pre-COVID.

Now, for the incentive: To help travelers get back on track for business and leisure travel in 2022, the company is offering $89 one-way fares for late departure times, but only through the end of February. (Normal fares are $99-$109.) The reduced fares apply to departures at 7:30 pm, 8 pm, and 8:30 pm in Dallas, Austin, and Houston.

Vonlane launched its high-end bus service in 2014 with the Dallas-to-Austin route. Each bus, which holds fewer than two dozen passengers, features amenities like Wi-Fi, satellite TV and radio, and leather seats. For many Texas travelers, it's become a convenient way to bypass the hassles of airline travel in recent years.

"Vonlane’s signature experience — including a spacious cabin, leather chairs, complimentary wifi and snacks, and on-board crew service — has created a loyal following of travelers throughout Texas and Oklahoma," the company says in the release.

For more information, schedules, and booking, visit the website.