Low-cost airline jets nonstop from Dallas-Fort Worth to 2 new beachy destinations

A low-cost air carrier has two new flight plans from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and in both directions, you'll find a beach. Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines is jetting off on new nonstop flights from DFW to Santa Ana, California and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Direct flights from DFW to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana launched May 6. The service runs twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays with fares starting at a low, low $49.

Santa Ana — in the O.C. — is about an hour south of Los Angeles. Technically, it's not right on the beach, but it's less than 20 minutes to Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, and Corona del Mar (del Mar meaning, "of the sea." Meaning: beach.)

Direct flights are also headed from DFW to Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in sunny Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Those flights begin May 28, running twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. One-way fares start at $149.

Puerto Vallarta is one of DFW travelers' favorite beach destinations, of course. Sun Country is the second low-cost airline this spring to announce new direct flights to PVR; Spirit Airlines begins the route on July 1.

The new DFW flights are part of a major Sun Country expansion of 16 new nonstop routes this year.

“We are excited to extend our network and offer people access to even more low-cost vacation options, when they are ready to travel again,” says Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker in a release. “The past year has been a challenge for the travel industry but with increased access to COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, we’re starting to see that turnaround.”

Elsewhere in Texas, Sun Country is launching direct flights from Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Cancun International Airport (CUN) on May 27. Flights are twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, with one-way fares starting at $129.

On September 2, Sun Country will fly direct from the Bush in Houston to Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport (LAS). They'll operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, with one-way fares starting at $59.

The airline is also beginning service from San Antonio International Airport to Cancun International Airport, beginning May 28. Service runs twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays with fares starting at $129.