American Airlines romances DFW with new nonstop flights to tropical honeymoon paradise

In time for summer wedding season, American Airlines is lifting the veil on its first-ever nonstop flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to the romantic Caribbean island of Saint Lucia.

According to a release, the inaugural American Airlines A321 service will start June 5, departing Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on Saturdays at 8:30 am CST and arriving at Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) in Saint Lucia at 3:25 pm Eastern Caribbean Time (AST).

The return service will depart from UVF on Saturdays at 2:06 pm AST and arrive at DFW at 7:15 pm CST.

Total flying time is about six hours; no inconvenient layovers in Miami or Charlotte that delay your sunset strolls on the crystal clear Saint Lucia beaches.

Fares start at $861 roundtrip for Basic Economy.

Initially, the nonstop flights will be a summer offering, continuing only through August 14. They’ll return for the winter 2021/2022 season, the Fort Worth-based airline promises.

One of the Windward Islands of the West Indies’ Lesser Antilles, Saint Lucia sits halfway down the Eastern Caribbean archipelago between Martinique and Saint Vincent. Considered by some to be the most naturally beautiful island in the Caribbean, it’s known for stunning beaches (of course!), as well as diverse attractions like the Piton Mountains (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), a tropical rainforest, the highly-Instagrammed mud baths at Sulphur Springs Park, one of the world’s few drive-in volcanoes, and scuba diving that rivals Cozumel.

The island is continually recognized as one of the top wedding and honeymoon destinations worldwide, with its five-star hotels, all-inclusive resorts, and intimate inns regularly making best-in-world lists.

According to the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the island’s top five inbound tourism markets from the U.S. Currently, American Airlines and Delta offer service from DFW, but the new AA flights will be the first commercial nonstops from the region.

“The summer of 2021 is an important moment for tourism, as consumers return to safe travel experiences and our island continues to coexist with COVID,” says Saint Lucia Tourism Minister Honorable Dominic Fedee in the release. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Dallas and Fort Worth residents to treat their families to a chic villa with a private chef or to stay at a luxury resort with their sweethearts, while becoming immersed in cultural activities and exploring our pristine natural environment.”

To celebrate the new DFW nonstop service, the island is rolling out a number of special deals and promotions. Among them:

An “It’s Time for Saint Lucia” promotion lasts all summer long, with up to 65 percent off at more than two dozen luxury resorts, family-friendly hotels and private villas. Amenities such as credits, spa treatments, dining perks, kids eat free programs, yoga and activities are offered.

"Live it in Saint Lucia," a newly launched extended stay program that invites guests to stay for up to six weeks, work remotely from one of the destination’s hotels, resorts or villas, and embrace local life on the island.

For information about current COVID-19 testing options and protocols for travelers, visit the website.