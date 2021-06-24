Storied Dallas hotel unlocks surprising spot on prestigious list of world's best

The upscale Robb Report has anointed Dallas’ Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek one of the world’s three best new big-city hotels for 2021.

Joining Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek on the lofty trio are Le Bristol in Paris and the Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Madrid, Spain.

Technically, The Mansion isn’t a new property, of course. But the hotel, which opened in 1980, recently got a new look.

“In 2020, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts went back to where it all started by paying tribute to its first hotel — and the city in which the brand was born 40 years ago,” the Robb Report notes. “Set in a former private estate built in 1925, this property has long been an anchor in Dallas, and known as much for its ornate décor and setting in a leafy residential neighborhood as for its nationally lauded restaurant.”

A four-year, multimillion-dollar makeover wrapped up last year, with the 142 rooms and suites, entry rotunda, and lobby undergoing an extensive renovation.

“Signature (and fan-favorite) suite elements like French doors and elegant balconies now live alongside specially commissioned works that tie in elements of Texas and the original mansion,” the Robb Report says. “Fancy a pair of custom Miron Crosby boots? You can co-design them in a private appointment, one of the hotel’s new signature partnerships celebrating other Dallas luxury icons.”

The five-star property has long been a favorite of high-end travelers.

In 2020, it ranked sixth statewide and first in Dallas-Fort Worth on a key indicator for the financial health of hotels, according to a report from San Antonio-based hotel data provider Source Strategies. Despite the travel slowdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the property’s revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose to $153.45 in 2020 from $144.20 in 2019. The hotel ranked only 100th statewide for RevPAR in 2019.

Last year, Rosewood Mansion claimed the No. 1 spot on the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards list of the top hotels in Texas.