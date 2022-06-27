Five-in-one destination Brazosport is a coastal community located just 50 miles south of Houston that encompasses Clute, Freeport, Lake Jackson, Quintana, and Surfside Beach.

Each of these five cities has its own unique flavor, but collectively they have all the sandy beaches, surfside attractions, nature sites, museums, and family fun you could want in a summer getaway.

Here’s what makes each one special:

Clute

Escape from the heat and explore the art gallery, science museum, planetarium, and community theater at Clute's Center of the Arts & Sciences. The museum has one of the most extensive seashell collections in the South, along with dinosaur and wildlife exhibits.

You can also chill out at the scuba park at Mammoth Lake, a freshwater lake named for the remains of two Columbian Mammoths that were discovered in a Clute sand pit.

Or head to Clute Municipal Park for family-friendly fun in the form of a playground, nine-hole disc golf, horseshoe pits, basketball courts, and walking trails.

Let it also be known that Clute is also home to the Great Texas Mosquito Festival, held on the last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in July with a 5K race, live music and entertainment, barbecue cook-off, carnival, and more.

Lake Jackson

You’ll want to swing by Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson, a marine development, aquarium, and education center.

It boasts a 20-foot touch pool where you can experience marine animals such as blue crabs, hermit crabs, urchins, and anemones.

You can also see one of the largest redfish hatcheries in the world and marvel at the replicas of Texas state-record saltwater fish.

From sea to sky, the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory is a birding research and education facility that sits on 34 acres of Columbia Bottomland forest and has a great bird-banding program the third Saturday of each month. in addition to other events and tours for all ages.

Native woodland birds and migrants can be spotted on the many trails at the GCBO.

You can also hit the links at the Wilderness Golf Course, which is surrounded by natural landscapes with native wildlife and birds, before strolling through downtown with its variety of locally owned shops, restaurants, and pubs, all within walking distance of each other.

Quintana

Recognized as an ideal place to birdwatch, the city's Quintana Neotropical Bird Sanctuary is full of salt cedars, dunes, gulf frontage, and brackish marshes — the perfect setting for spotting wildlife.

You’ll also love the Quintana Beach County Park for its pedestrian beach, paved trail, volleyball court, and lighted fishing pier. Overnight visitors can choose from full-service paved RV sites or self-contained cabins.

Surfside Beach

If the beach is your true happy place, don’t sleep on Surfside. Miles of golden sand that’s teeming with seashells and marine life, along with plenty of lodging and restaurants (the beachside Seahorse Bar & Grill is a local fave), make this place the perfect retreat for recreational athletes, sun worshipers, and nature lovers alike.

Looking for adventure? Try your skill at surfing, jet skiing, and kayaking. Hoping to land a lunker? You’ll find trophy redfish, speckled trout, and a variety of other game fish at Surfside Jetty County Park.

Launch your own boat at the public boat ramp with easy entry into the Intracoastal, or just kick back and watch ships sail through the harbor.

Freeport

Speaking of fishing, Freeport’s coastal locale means it has some of the best fishing in Texas. A number of offshore charter boat services are available for both day and overnight trips, and there are two marinas, numerous boat ramps, and bait and tackle shops that make the whole process a breeze.

If you prefer surf fishing, Bryan Beach has more than three miles of sandy beach ideal for saltwater fishing along with sunbathing, camping, birding, and relaxing.

Freeport is also the departure point for charters to the Flower Gardens National Marine Sanctuary. This premier diving destination is about 100 miles off the coast and boasts the northernmost coral reefs in the continental United States.

After your nature excursions, head downtown for blocks of early 20th century buildings surrounding Memorial Park and The Freeport Historical Museum, which has a fantastic collection of original artifacts.

Get connected to the coast and learn more about all things Brazosport here.