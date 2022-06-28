Originally established in 1846, Palestine scores high on history and East Texas small-town charm with 1,800 historic sites, including the Main Street District and a whole host of architectural gems.

But it’s also fast becoming a go-to destination for its vibrant arts and culture scene.

Here are some ways to get your art fix while you’re in town.

Stay and see

When you stay at the historic Redlands Hotel — a piece of art history in its own right — you have a built-in art gallery right onsite with The Gallery at Redlands.

The hotel first opened in 1915 to attract visitors and businesses to downtown Palestine. Fast forward more than a century and it retains its historical flair but with modern upgrades and additions, including a restaurant, shops, and office space.

The gallery shows off the work of watercolorist David Tripp, whose subjects are drawn from American nostalgia. He often gains inspiration during road trips to sleepy Texas towns along county roads.

Take an art tour

With Palestine’s self-guided, public art itineraries — available on its website and app — you can follow a series of trails around town.

The Art Tracks 2022 Sculpture Tour features 13 whimsical, large-scale pieces by East Texas artist Jeffie Brewer.

Find more ’grammable moments with the Mural Challenge, which includes 24 eclectic pieces of wall art that range from intricate history pieces to rad word art and everything in between.

You may also likely bump into some colorfully painted cabooses, too. There are close to 50 of them sprinkled around the city, paying homage to Palestine’s roots as the final stop on the historic Texas State Railroad.

Shop artisan finds

Take home a piece of Palestine’s art scene from the shops lining downtown and Old Town Palestine. From fine art to glass-blown pieces, sculptures made from automotive and industrial components, and more, you’ll find shelves and walls full of creativity.

Learn more, see a calendar of events, and plan your art-fueled getaway at Visit Palestine.