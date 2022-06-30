Dallas flies high on list of best U.S. places for a ‘wellness workcation’

We’ve got vacations and staycations. But now there’s a new getaway category: wellness workcation.

Wait a minute. Aren’t we supposed to promote wellness by taking vacations and staycations and not embarking on any sort of trip with the word “work” in it? Well, the folks at Icelandair have other ideas.

In fact, they’ve assembled a list of the best places in the U.S. for a wellness workcation, and Dallas grabs the No. 7 ranking. At No. 11, Houston is the only other Texas location on the list. Kansas City holds the No. 1 ranking for both U.S. and global destinations.

Icelandair, the national airline of Iceland, based its ranking on seven factors: quality of life, cost of living, internet speed, health care, air pollution, climate, and safety. Dallas scores best in the air pollution category and worst in the quality-of-life category.

As determined by Icelandair, Dallas, Houston, and Kansas City are among the best places in the country for mixing remote work with relaxation.

“Combining work and travel is a fantastic way to make the most of remote working and prioritize your mental and physical health at the same time,” Icelandair proclaims.