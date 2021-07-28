Highway to favorite Texas beach town deemed most treacherous trek in U.S.

Beachgoers, beware: A new survey says the deadliest road in the United States is a stretch of highway that runs from Dallas to Galveston.

A new report from Budget Direct, which crunched numbers with the firm NeoMam, calls Interstate 45, running north from Galveston to Dallas through Houston, the most dangerous trek in the U.S. By the numbers, the highway has seen 56.5 fatal accidents for every 100 miles of roadway, the study says.

More data from 2019 notes that the Houston area, specifically, is the most lethal stretch of I-45, with some 73 deaths. Budget Direct, in its report, points to a recent article by The Texan on Harris County’s filing of a federal lawsuit against the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to halt a plan for expanding Interstate 45.

Should any of this ring ominously familiar to local drivers, that’s because it's the second recent report to warn about I-45. Earlier this year, the same stretch of interstate was named second-most dangerous trek in the U.S. by fleet tracking company Teletrac Navman.

In 2020, Popular Mechanics called the Houston stretch of the highway the most dangerous in America, as well.

A combination of busy, urban stretches plus driver complacency are listed as the main causes of these fatalities, the new study says.

To generate all this downer data, Budget Direct’s research team compiled accident rate data from government sites and transport associations worldwide to reveal the road drivers should be extra careful on in the U.S. Meanwhile, NeoMam consulted national government websites and transport associations in each country to find the roads with the highest accident rates.

Our neighbors north and south face similar peril, the study adds. Revelstoke-Golden road in Canada has 38 fatalities over a nine-year period, while the Mexico-Querétaro Highway in Mexico is home to a whopping 3,500 accidents, 3,300 injuries, and 584 deaths in a six-year period.

Bottom line to anyone navigating this road to a fun beach vacay in Galveston: stay vigilant and hyper-aware.