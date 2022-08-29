Pining for a relaxing stay-cay with a unique, entertainment-fueled vibe — and a solid pool scene, stat?

Irving may be right in North Texas' backyard, but you’ll feel worlds away when you make a weekend of it in this city, which is nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Here are just a few ways Irving makes a splash:

Escape to Venice — sort of

Inspired by Venice, the Mandalay Canals are an alluring part of Irving’s Las Colinas Urban Center. Connecting with Lake Carolyn, the canals wind through restaurants, shops, hotels, and residences, offering scenic views of waterfalls, vine-covered bridges, and more.

You can take in all the Old World charm on a European-style gondola with Gondola Adventures of Las Colinas, which offers a variety of lunch, dinner, and entertainment cruises that can accommodate a romantic twosome — or groups as big as 12.

Go paddle boarding

More water fun on Lake Carolyn can be had via paddle boarding and kayaking, and even on water trikes and swan pedalboats. You can rent them all (and get a lesson or two, too) at SUP North Texas.

See the Mustangs of Las Colinas

The largest equestrian sculpture in the world, Mustangs of Las Colinas features nine bronze mustangs that recently underwent a $7.8 million upgrade.

Turn it up loud

Toyota Music Factory is one of the most expansive and comprehensive entertainment venues in the country, with an indoor-outdoor amphitheater, event plaza, and two indoor theaters.

You can expect to see the best national and international touring music acts, from indie and classic rock to blues, jazz, and soul. And of course there’s an incredible array of bars and restaurants, too, for prime fueling before and after the show.

Cabana and chill

Without a doubt, Omni Las Colinas is the epitome of an immersive urban retreat, sitting along the shores of Lake Carolyn and the Mandalay Canals with tree-lined, cobblestone walkways and lush greenery.

It’s also the ultimate day-cay destination because you can get in on the cool poolscape without booking a room. A day pass is your ticket straight into the chic, resort-style setting.

Get your glamp on

The Americana spirit comes alive at the retro-mod Texican Court, which is nestled into acres of courtyards with twinkle lights, fire pits, lawn games, and a small but sexy pool that’s perfect for hip swimsters — and hotel guests only.

You can make a whole weekend of it with their “glamping package” that includes a s’mores kit, Two Mules Cantina drinks and apps, and a hot flapjack breakfast. Live music comes with the territory, too.

Have a spa day

The Well & Being Spa at the Four Seasons Resort and Club at Las Colinas is definitely calling your name. And whether you pop in for some post-sun pampering or general R&R, you’ll be surrounded by a beautifully landscaped, oasis-style resort that you may never want to leave.

For more inspiration for your next day-cay or stay-cay in Irving — and all the latest deals — visit IrvingTexas.com/deals.