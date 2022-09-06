Sam Moon Group to open plush new Marriott hotel by Dallas Arts District

A new hotel is coming to Dallas' Arts District: Called the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, it's scheduled to open in spring 2023 at 800 N. Harwood St., in downtown Dallas.

According to a release, this will be the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas. JW Marriott Hotels are the chain's the most select and significant properties. The release describes it as a luxurious and artistically inspired respite.

This one is from the Sam Moon Group, which previously had plans to open a Marriott at the address of 2000 Ross Ave. Same block, just different address, which they changed to improve egress, says Sam Moon's Director of Sales and Marketing John Klukan.

"The design of the hotel has evolved and changes have been made to the original plans in order to enhance the guest experience and deliver a luxury destination to the city," Klukan says. "One of the changes involved the hotel's entrance which was shifted from Ross Avenue to North Harwood Street for ease of access to valet parking, resulting in the hotel's confirmed address to be 800 N. Harwood St., and the name of the street-level bar and lounge, 800 North."

That block where it's being built was formerly a street-level parking lot, across from First United Methodist Church. It's a block across Ross Avenue from the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, and Crow Museum of Asian Arts.

That area does not exactly lack for hotels with the Fairmount two blocks west, a regular Marriott one block east, the Sheraton Dallas two blocks southeast, and the Hall Arts Hotel three blocks northeast.

This hotel will feature:

entry lobby at ground level, with express elevators that shuttle guests to the reception and Sky Lobby on the 11th floor

267 rooms

three restaurants

spacious lobby and cocktail lounge

meeting and conference areas

ballroom

fitness center

The expected showstopper is a mid-air pool and deck with 40-foot ceilings, terrace bar, cabanas, and outdoor event space offering prime views of the downtown skyline and beyond.

The building is a "sheathed transitional modern style" emphasizing views of downtown, with marble floors, wood millwork, dramatic lighting, and vaguely mid-century furnishings. HKS, Inc. is the project design architect, and Looney Associates is the interior designer; they've both worked on previous Sam Moon Group developments.

"This hotel will be the new destination for luxury in the heart of the Downtown Dallas Arts District. Inspired by the simple beauty of the natural world, our hotel is created to stimulate memorable experiences crafted by inspiring design, authenticity and a humble approach to luxury," says Daniel Moon of Sam Moon Development Group.

Sam Moon Group began as a family wholesale/retail business and has extended its reach to real estate with a portfolio that includes shopping centers, hotels, conference centers, mixed-use developments, and a golf course.

They opened their first hotel, the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West, in 2017. They've since opened Hyatt Place Alliance in Fort Worth, and Hyatt Regency Stonebriar in Frisco in 2020.