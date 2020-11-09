According to a 2016 estimate by AAA, almost 50 million people were planning to take to the roads for Thanksgiving that year. Four years later and in the middle of a pandemic, the numbers might not be quite so high but thousands upon thousands of folks are still gunning to get behind the wheel for Turkey Day.

But with health and safety concerns top of mind for many, the idea of staying at Grandma's house or even in a nearby hotel is giving many pause. That's where RVshare comes in.

The first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace has more than 100,000 vehicles in a wide range of styles, amenities, and sizes.

RVshare recently surveyed its users and found that of the 47 percent who plan on visiting family this year, 80 percent had already decided they will not be flying and 68 percent reported they will be traveling by car or RV.

"This holiday season, RV rentals can be utilized for more than just leisure travel," says RVshare CEO Jon Gray. "RV rentals offer people not only a mode of transportation to go home for the holidays, but also a place to stay in order to social distance."

Not only does a RV make a long drive more comfortable by providing additional space, but you also get an in-unit bathroom to help limit public interactions. You can even whip up some holidays favorites in the on-board kitchen, meaning a less-cramped cooking situation inside the house.

Overall, RVshare found that 70 percent of consumers are looking for minimal interactions with other travelers, and 40 percent said that staying in an RV makes them feel safer than a hotel.

So whether you're looking to pull into a relative's driveway, Uncle Eddie-style, or set up at a nearby campground, your travel choices can help with health and safety over the holidays.

For more information about RVshare’s holiday travel sentiment survey or to book a rental, visit RVshare.com.