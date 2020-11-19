If 2020 is getting to you and you're desperate for a little getaway, put San Marcos on the list. It offers a safe, relaxing escape that's just perfect for a weekend away, plus the ideal opportunity to get all your holiday shopping done at the same time.

There's a good reason why San Marcos is known as a shopping paradise. Between the largest outlet shopping center in the nation and an array of unique boutiques and vintage/thrift gems around town, you can unplug, mosey around, and browse through all that San Marcos has to offer.

For the person who has everything

Discover one-of-a-kind jewelry and gifts at Paper Bear, apparel and home accessories at Bower Bird Antiques and Curiosities, and natural art and succulents at Daughter of the Wild.

For the fashion-lover

Two P's and Calli's Boutique stocks everything from classic black pumps to trendy tops and accessories. Go on a thrifting spree at KnD's resale shop, or seek out the new and now at Pitaya. Trends & Traditions is the go-to spot for Ivy Jane clothing, Uncle Frank dresses, Aunt Wanda jackets, Cowgirl Jewels footwear, and Coreen Cordova jewelry.

For the adventurer

Gear up with outdoor apparel from Hays County Outfitters or go all-out with vessels and accessories from TG Canoes & Kayaks.

For the art appreciator

Be in awe of the handblown art and lighting pieces from Wimberley Glassworks and Silo Glass, or discover a blast from the past at Monkies Vintage and Thrift and Vagabond.

San Marcos Outlets

With more than 240 name-brand and luxury stores and 1.2 million — yes, million — square feet of space, the outlets help you check off all the names on your list in one place. Pro tip: Grab a coffee before your shopping excursion — you're going to need the extra energy.

SMTXperiences

Not sure what to get someone? Treat them to their next SMTXperience. From the Spring Lake annual pass to a gift card to their favorite restaurant or brewery, you can't go wrong giving the gift of a new SMTXperience.

Of course, you'll want to pause for an al fresco snack or to take in the area's natural beauty while you're out and about. Taste the local flavors under the stars — on patios, sidewalk seating, courtyards, and more — and enjoy a cold one brewed right there in the Hill Country.

Dip your toes or paddle in the crystal-clear San Marcos River or explore some of the nearby trails. Stroll around downtown to see the murals and the mermaids. And don't forget to plan another trip back to San Marcos.