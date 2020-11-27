Stylish new luxury hotel adds sparkling appeal to San Antonio's River Walk

A stylish new hotel is coming to one of Texas' most popular tourist destinations. Thompson San Antonio is preparing for its opening next spring within The Arts Residences luxury condominiums building, along the northern banks of the San Antonio River.

As early as March 1, 2021, guests will be able to check into this new lifestyle hotel, where locals and world travelers will intersect.

Guests are welcomed as “a resident rather than traveler,” says its website, and the Thompson's River Walk location aims to capture the style and feel of The Beekman, the company’s newly opened hotel in Lower Manhattan.

Nestled near the heart of downtown at 101 Lexington Ave., the 20-story hotel is already a sparkling addition to the city’s skyline, and just walking distance from the San Antonio Museum of Art and other famous landmarks.

Thompson San Antonio’s interior design is in the same style as the condominiums inside The Arts Residences, which offer heart-of-the-city living to residents. The hotel's creators say they hope that their hotel guests enjoy a likened experience to that of the long-term tenants.

The hotel has 162 guest rooms, 33 suites, and a penthouse designed for Gatsby-like entertaining. Without question, one of the many highlights of the hotel will be its sweeping, floor-to-ceiling views of the nation’s seventh largest city.

Design firm Amass & G crafted the interiors using sleek, mix-matched furnishings, which feature natural parota wood and hand-stitched leather. In the gathering spaces, it creates a warm, elegant ambience where travelers, locals, and neighbors will be able to connect with ample space for social distancing.

Indeed, it's the property’s public spaces that could be the biggest attraction for locals. Details about a signature restaurant are still being crafted, but the venue will likely be headed up by a San Antonio-based celebrity chef, teases a press release.

The hotel's rooftop bar is likely be a can't-miss hub in San Antonio's nightlife scene. Inspired by Selene, the Greek goddess of the moon, the dynamic setting includes a sizable pool deck and cabanas with VIP service.

Ted Knighton, general manager of Thompson San Antonio, describes the new property as a first-of-its-kind and a “fresh take on contemporary, tailored hospitality.”

“As we prepare to open our doors in 2021, we are excited to welcome guests, World of Hyatt members, customers and the San Antonio community to discover Thompson San Antonio’s southern hospitality, world-class service, groundbreaking design and in-the-know social scene,” he said in a press release.

In addition to San Antonio, Thompson Dallas opened on November 11. Thompson-brand hotels will also open in Savannah, Los Angeles, and Austin in 2021.

Nightly rates at the Thompson San Antonio will start at $349. More info can be found at thompsonsanantoniohotel.com or by calling 210-876-1234.