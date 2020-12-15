This Texas airport is the best in the U.S., according to the TSA

While this has been a harrowing and surreal year for the airline industry due to the global pandemic, there are still accolades to be handed out for travel entities that worked hard and performed well. A big round of applause goes to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which has been named named 2020 Airport of the Year by the Transportation Security Administration.

The Bush (IAH) was the only Texas airport to be honored by the TSA in 2020, and it's the second consecutive year that it has won the title. The award recognizes the best of TSA with outstanding team achievements in key operations and mission support functions, according to a press release.

More Dallas travelers will get to know IAH with the introduction of Southwest Airlines' new service to the airport. Beginning April 12, 2021, Southwest customers can fly between Love Field and IAH, nonstop, for $29 one way. Travelers can book these flights now online through June 6, 2021.

To be selected as top in the U.S., the airport must show measurable improvements, superior performance, notable innovation, and significant operational improvements in support of TSA’s mission, per the TSA. Awardees, per the TSA, demonstrate “a clear commitment to improving workforce engagement and morale.” (Something we all look for during airport screenings.)

“The TSA team in Houston consists of more than 1100 employees from frontline TSA officers to inspectors, canine handlers, explosives experts, managers, program analysts and a host of others who work together every single day of the year to ensure that we protect the traveling public to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce,” said Juan Sanchez, TSA’s Federal Security Director for IAH, in a statement. “Our team comprised of TSA officers and others demonstrate their commitment daily through their hard work, professionalism and commitment.”

IAH boasts some 20,000 employees and more than 800 federal, state, and local stakeholder groups that work in conjunction with the airport and the Houston Police Department. The airport was also lauded for maintaining its “operational tempo” during COVID.